Tyler Details Syracuse Virtual Visit

Syracuse football has looked to the transfer portal this offseason to help improve the roster for the 2021 season. With two transfers already committed (quarterback Garrett Shrader and defensive back Jason Simmons), Syracuse is looking for more. One of its top targets is Texas offensive lineman transfer Willie Tyler.

Tyler is a grad transfer with three years of eligibility remaining. He can play guard or tackle, and would be a big addition at a critical position. Syracuse hosted Tyler for a virtual visit on Monday.

"It was good," Tyler said. "It was just really a school tour, some lessons on history of it, the facilities, and masters program options. It all stood out honestly. It was a great call. It was just (Director of Recruiting Kramer) Cook was on the call. I'm getting on the phone with (offensive line coach Mike) Schmidt (Tuesday)."

This will not be the first conversation Tyler has had with Syracuse's new offensive line coach, but he is looking forward to continuing to develop that relationship.

"We’re just going to watch some film and get to know each other more and his coaching style," Tyler said. "Just things we missed on the first call or haven’t done yet."

The virtual visit made an impression on Tyler.

"It definitely raised it," Tyler said of his interest in the Orange. "I already liked Syracuse but I’m grateful to even have options to weigh. We have a great relationship with home city ties so it’s a plus. I don’t really try to rank schools because then I think it makes one biased but (Syracuse is) a top option for sure."

Tyler said he may make a decision as early as this month, but does not have a definitive timeframe. He has no other virtual visits currently scheduled. In addition to Syracuse, Eastern Michigan, Arkansas State, New Mexico, BYU and Louisiana-Monroe are prioritizing Tyler.