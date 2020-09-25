How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech

The newly renovated Carrier Dome will open its doors for the first time in 2020 as the Syracuse Orange (0-2) kick-off a three-week homestead beginning with ACC foe Georgia Tech (1-1). Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY.

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, SEPT. 26.

Television: ACC RSN

Stream: WatchESPN

(requires cable login with package that includes ACC Network). You can also stream through platforms such as Fox Sports Go, YouTubeTV, Sling and FuboTV

Broadcast Team: Tom Werne ('91), James Bates and Lyndsay Rowley

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App



Series History: The Yellow Jackets lead the series 3-0. Two of the match-ups have been played at neutral locations. The teams have met just once as ACC opponents since the Orange joined the ACC in 2013.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Georgia Tech -8, Over-under: 52.5 points, Money line: Syracuse +250, Georgia Tech -300

The game is unavailable on linear television in the Central New York area. It was originally scheduled to air locally on the YES Network, but will instead be tape delayed until midnight due to a scheduling conflict with a New York Yankees game.

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said he attempted to arrange an agreement with ESPN that would make the game available to fans, but was unsuccessful.

"Ultimately, the rights are controlled through ESPN," Wildhack said. Then they sub-license to the Fox Regional Networks. It's available on the Fox Sports app. It's available on ACC Network Extra, which our fans have gotten accustomed to accessing through the ESPN app. We have requested to ESPN directly that the game be allowed to be carried on a linear station and made that request late yesterday afternoon. I've not heard back. We're not pleased that the game is not available on linear television for our fans in Central New York, but that is not our decision."

No fans will be allowed to attend the game in-person either, per New York State COVID-19 guidelines. Wildhack is holding out hope that Orange fans will be able to share in the Dome's $118-million-dollar upgrades at some point this season.

"It's an exciting day," Wildhack said Thursday. I wish, obviously, as we all do, we could have fans in it. And we look forward to the day when we can welcome a full house back in the Loud House."