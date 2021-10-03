October 3, 2021
WATCH: Duce Chestnut Makes Spectacular Interception vs Florida State

Syracuse's freshman cornerback made a big play in the fourth quarter.
Trailing by three points midway through the fourth quarter, Syracuse freshman cornerback Duce Chestnut made a spectacular play that nearly sparked a comeback win for the Orange. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis threw a quick screen to his wide receiver. Chestnut read the play, eluded a blocker and dove in front of the intended target. Then, he snatched the ball out of the air and maintained control as he hit the ground. You can watch video of the play at the top of the page. 

"The instincts were right on," head coach Dino Babers said after the game. "When you make a play like that, you have to go for it. He went for it and then the catch he made was no joke because he caught the ball and the first thing to hit the ground, unless I'm wrong, were his elbows. As a wide receiver, when you catch the ball like that your elbows will jar the ball free. But he stayed locked on. He had so much confidence that he stayed locked on, jumped up and then let it go. Where it was like 'there's no way you guys aren't calling this an interception.' He just took off running away. A lot of confidence. A lot of moxie. I'm telling you, the catch was a lot harder than what you guys think it was. And he made it look easy." 

The Orange is back in action at the Carrier Dome on Saturday against Wake Forest. That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

