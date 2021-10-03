WATCH: Garrett Shrader 55-Yard Touchdown Run vs Florida State

With less than seven minutes to play in the first half, Syracuse had failed to get on the scoreboard and was trailing by two scores. That is when Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader took off and ran past the Florida State defense for the first of his three rushing touchdowns on the day. It was a 55 yard scamper in all, and was easily Shrader's best run of the season. You can watch the play in the video at the top of the page.

Shrader was not done after that one as he would find the end zone two more times on the ground and once more through the air. Shrader finished Saturday's game against the Seminoles 13-23 for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 137 yards on 16 carries (an 8.6 yards per carry average) with three rushing touchdowns. The interception came on a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half.

Despite Shrader's strong outing, it was not all good for Syracuse. The Orange scored 30 points and racked up nearly 400 yards of total offense. Syracuse also won the turnover battle, two to one, while only committing three penalties. Even with all of that, Syracuse still fell short of the football program's first ever win at Florida State. A field goal as time expired gave the Seminoles a 33-30 win.

The loss drops Syracuse to 3-2 (0-1) on the season while giving Florida State its first win of the 2021 campaign. The Orange is back in action at the Carrier Dome on Saturday against Wake Forest. That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.