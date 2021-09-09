The age old saying “wax on, wax off” coined by Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid is now relevant to Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax.

Wax made an immediate impact as a freshman last season tabbing 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. The easy to miss but physically superior Wax lives up to the saying by using finesse to rid blockers and his explosiveness to set the tone.

Although this is Wax’s second year playing for the Orange, he is a freshman again due to the NCAA’s regulations regarding the “COVID” season. Wax played in the dome last year but this year he will finally get to witness the Dome, plus its` fans.

“I can’t wait. That’s all we’ve been thinking about this past week,” Wax said.

The once true freshman is excited to finally get a chance to play in front of fans at the Dome. In last week's game against Ohio, Wax recorded four tackles. Although the Orange won, Wax believes he could improve in block recognition going into Rutgers.

“They’re a good team and do a lot of things on offense,” Wax said. “We just have to be prepared to stop them.”

The Scarlet Knights destroyed Temple, 61 - 14 last Saturday. It is no mystery that Rutgers is very skilled in all three facets of the game and the Orange realize that. Honing in on pre snap reads and what personnel it is slows the game down for Wax. Wax credits his work in the offseason to wanting to get better reading play recognition and being in the right spot. Being calm in coverage and working on his patience has made Wax a better player, he said.

The rivalry between the Orange and Rutgers has not been played since 2012. Both teams are coming off of dominant wins the week prior however this Saturday will be a battle for the ages. The revival of a rivalry has been long awaited for and what better way to open up the Dome to fans than this.