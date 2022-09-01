Who Has the Edge in Key Matchups: Syracuse vs Louisville

Several key matchups will play a big role in determining the winner of Saturday's season opener between the Syracuse Orange and Louisville Cardinals.

LB Mikel Jones vs. QB Malik Cunningham

We can turn the grill on high and throw the meat on for this one, because it’s definitely beef. Jones wasn’t shy about seeing Louisville as a non-challenge but a great opportunity at ACC Media Day, and Cunningham definitely took notice. Jones is the QB of this defense, and a lot of Saturday’s outcome will be determined by how much Jones can limit Cunningham’s big plays in scramble situations and in designed runs. It’ll be fun to see this #3 for both schools match up in the open field. Jones is a true sideline-to-sideline defender with impressive instincts and a knack to be around the ball during big moments, but Cunningham is arguable the best athlete in college football and has shown the ability to simply get it done despite not being a proficient pocket passer and operating as Louisville’s only legitimate offensive threat.

ADVANTAGE: Louisville

LT Matt Bergeron vs. LB/DE Yasir Abdullah

Abdullah is a physically imposing figure at 6’2, 240, and was 1 of only 2 defenders in the ACC to produce double-digit sacks in 2021. The senior from Carol City, FL plays mostly with his hand on the ground despite being listed as a LB, and he constantly wins with his ability to convert speed to power and flexibility to work around the edge. Big Berg has talked multiple times and shown improvement in his pass pro, but the next step will be improvement amongst the rest of group, as Abdullah can and will rush from both up the middle and off the edge. Abdullah is a physical specimen and looks like he’ll contend for all-ACC honors against this year, but Bergeron technique and feet are elite, and I can see Abdullah having problems consistently beating the Canadian tackle.

ADVANTAGE: Cuse

DB Garrett Williams vs. WR Tyler Hudson

Hudson has spent the entirety of his collegiate career bullying FCS competition, capping off his last year at Central Arkansas with a 62 catch/1,242 yard/8 TD slash line and a 1st-team FCS All-American nomination. None of Louisville’s other receiving options seems too threatening, and Hudson has shown the ability to play above the rim and secure some tough contests to at 6’2, 200 pounds. However, I doubt that Hudson has been shadowed by a corner the caliber of Williams. It looks to be a baptism by fire for Hudson, but he’s seemingly the only Cardinal receiver that has separated himself during camp and can consistently beat man coverage for Louisville. However, with Cunningham being a run-first guy, I doubt has the opportunity to or gets open enough against GW to have an impact on Saturday.

ADVANTAGE: Cuse

RB Sean Tucker vs. LB Momo Sanogo

Sanogo was voted team captain in his 1st year, which speaks to how much respect on and off the field he’s garnering in the locker room. It’s never a bad thing to get multi-year starters from the SEC out of the portal, and the senior from Texas is hoping to replicate the success of his sophomore 2018 season, where he totaled over 100 tackles and was arguably the best defensive player on that Ole Miss Rebels. If you’re reading it, you probably know all the accolades and exploits of #PL34SED and Sean Tucker. With a solidified offensive line, Tucker should get preciously close to 2,000 yards and a invitation to New York. Sanogo brings senior expertise to a position where instincts and football IQ are the most important, but this Syracuse offense is built around Sean Tucker getting big gains on the ground, and I don’t think Sanogo has the speed or power to significantly slow down this running attack.

ADVANTAGE: Cuse

DT Terry Lockett & DE Caleb Okechukwu vs. OG Caleb Chandler

Chandler was ranked as the 16th best player in the conference by ACC Network, and for good reason. Chandler was one of the few offensive lineman in the county with a PFF grade above 85 for both pass game and run game grades. He’ll be a key cog in this Cardinal O-Line that returns 4 starters from last year. It’ll be critical for both Lockett and Caleb to reset the line of scrimmage on 1st and 2nd downs. Chandler is a powerful mover in the run game with light feet to pass protect effectively and slide on and off blockers in zone run schemes. Lockett uses his natural leverage and quickness to consistently behind in the backfield, and Okechukwu has emerged as SU’s primary edge rusher. If Syracuse wants to win this game, both T-Loc and Caleb will need to not only force pressure on Cunningham but, in Okechukwu’s case, ensure that Cunningham doesn’t break contain and break off long runs. Chandler will be a problem for Syracuse defenders, but being in the Dome for Week 1 and an emotional return to the field for Okechukwu should lead to some early rattled drives for Louisville.

ADVANTAGE: Louisville

LB Stefon Thompson vs. RB Tiyon Evans

Thompson, along with his partner in crime Marlowe Wax, will be responsible for slowing down yet another SEC-to-Louisville transfer. Evans had over 500 yards and 6 TDs for Tennessee in 2021, and immediately comes into Louisville as a legitimate home run threat alongside Cunnigham. Thompson is intriguing both as a pass rusher and defender RBs and slots in open space. He figures to be a big part in slowing down Cunningham as well, but Evans could be an X-factor with no film on him in a Louisville. If he starts ripping off chunk yards early, that will spell trouble for SU. If Stef and Marlowe can snuff him out early and make him a non-factor, that could allow them to focus on tracking down Cunningham and stalling out the UL passing attack.

ADVANTAGE: Cuse

