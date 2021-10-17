Third Ranked Colgate Too Much for Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange took on the Colgate Raiders at home in Tennity Ice Arena. The Orange would suffer a 5-2 defeat bringing their record to 1-4-2, while the #3 Raiders improved to 8-0. The Orange looked better than they did in their previous games but still fell to the barrage of shots that Colgate delivered for a second game in a row.

The game began with Arielle Desmet in net for the Orange, while Kayle Osborne took the goalie position for Colgate. Desmet was coming off an especially tough outing, giving up five goals in her last game against Colgate. Osborne did not play in the last game. Before you could say go (and mirroring Thursday's game in Hamilton, NY) Colgate notched the first goal of the game. Kalty Kaltounva made her presence felt after an assist from Rosy Demers. Orange was behind less than a minute into the contest. But before the first minute could turn into the second, Madison Primeau notched her 3rd goal in as many games for the Orange off an assist from Victoria Klimek.

With just under two minutes gone the game was tied 1-1. As the period progressed, the Orange would go on the power play 4 minutes in. Like most games this season the Orange would struggle on the power play going 0-6 on the night. Colgate would also get a chance on the power play as well after Tatum White picked up a body checking call. Colgate blistered Desmet in net giving up 14 shots on goal. At 13 minutes into the period Katie Chan for Colgate notched a power play goal after Jessica DiGirolamo. Now standing 2-1, the score wouldn't shift for the rest of the period. The Orange again came out sluggish, committing a pair penalties and Colgate would capitalize outshooting and out-skating Syracuse.

Coming into the second period, the Orange would go on a power play after Colgate was tagged for hooking. The first half of the period was dominated by penalties with each team racking up nine penalties combined. Colgate would dominate time in the penalty box with 10 minutes. No goals would happen on the power play for either team, but at 14 and 15 minutes each team would notch a goal. Delani MacKay for Colgate would score at 14:20, Anna Leschyshyn would score at 15:24 and Colgate’s Danielle Serdachny would score at 15:59. This back and forth would make the game 4-2, Colgate. As the period ended, Syracuse would get 3 shots off in the final two and a half minutes of play.

As the ice was freshened for the third, the score stood 4-2. The Orange in this final period would begin to show their frustration, Rayla Clemons committed a roughing penalty after colliding with a Raider, shoving her head to the boards. Colgate would attempt a storm of shots on Desmet who would play the whole game and stop a total of 25 shots on the night. Colgate’s Osborne would face 15 shots on the night.

The home-at-home experience was one where the Orange had more ups than downs. One thing they can take into their next matchup is Madison Primeau’s play. Three goals in three games is outstanding for a freshman and the only way to go is up. Desmet although conceding 10 goals in two games she also stopped 40 shots between the games.

The Orange begin CHA play against Lindenwood on October 22nd and 23rd at the Centene Community Ice Center in St. Charles, Mo. For all things Women’s Ice Hockey keep it locked to SI.