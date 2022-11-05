Primeau’s Hat Trick Helps Syracuse Earn Third Straight Conference Win

The Orange looked to kick off Alumni Weekend with a bang as the Lindenwood Lions are in town for the next two fixtures. Syracuse looked to continue their offensive momentum and their CHA winning streak after an impressive two contests against RIT, winning both games 1-0 and 4-1.

The first period began with both clubs testing each of the respective goaltenders in Arielle DeSmet for Syracuse and Natalie Ferenc for Lindenwood. The breakthrough came on the man-advantage for the Orange as Hannah Johnson found the top corner of the net, putting home a Rhea Hicks rebound that made it 1-0 just 4:49 into the game. An aggressive play from Johnson showed that Coach Britni Smith was not afraid of allowing her defensemen to pinch on certain plays, as it paid off on the games’ first goal.

The offense did not stop for the Orange as they added on to their lead thanks to Madison Primeau’s first goal of the game coming off a rebound from another initial shot from Hicks during another powerplay with just 22 seconds left in the 1st. The Orange would take a 2-0 lead into the 2nd period.

Lindenwood, however, was not going down without a fight as they were able to respond just 4:39 into the 2nd thanks to Kaitlin Finnegan’s first goal of the season as the Lions were able to cut the Oranges’ lead in half.

However, with four minutes left in the 2nd, it was Madison Primeau again with her second of the night getting one off from a Sarah Thompson assist. The late goal would see out a 3-1 lead for The Orange entering the final twenty minutes of play.

Both teams showed resilience in the 3rd, but just 3:59 in the final frame, who else but Madison Primeau scored her 3rd of the contest earning herself a hattrick, the first one scored by any Syracuse player this season. Primeau’s final goal of the night came off of a nifty deke from Sarah Thompson once again, as she was able to find Primeau on cross-crease pass placed right in front of Ferenc.

The Orange held of the Lions 4-1 and improved to 3-0-0 in CHA play this season. Goaltender Arielle DeSmet was solid in between the pipes for Syracuse, earning herself 28 saves. Syracuse and Lindenwood face off tomorrow from Tennity Ice Pavilion at 3pm EST.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF