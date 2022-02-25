Syracuse Advances to CHA Tournament Final With OT Win

In what was a breathtaking spectacle, the Syracuse Women’s Ice Hockey team earned a place in the CHA Tournament finals at the expense of rivals RIT. A stunning performance from senior forward Abby Moloughney saw Syracuse edge past RIT 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

As the referee dropped the puck for the first time, the Orange were quickest to react. Its intensity could not be matched by RIT and just 32 seconds into the contest, Moloughney would score her first of three goals to give Syracuse the lead.

The first period was dominated by Syracuse, as a barrage of shots was sprayed at opposition goaltender Sarah Coe. Syracuse ended the game with 52 shots on goal.

Coe performed brilliantly all game, making 49 saves (5th most saves ever made in a postseason CHA game).

There were opportunities for RIT to get back into the match, but some excellent determination on defense from multiple Syracuse players meant Syracuse ended the first period leading by one goal.

The start of the second period defined what was to come for the rest of the contest. RIT upped its physicality and Syracuse attempted to match that while also trying to control proceedings. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t keep its lead as RIT’s Abby Davies equalized after 13 minutes on a power play.

With the score tied, the intensity from the second period spilled over into the third. Both teams had the opportunity to stamp their authority on a tightly contested match.

RIT grasped at the opportunity first, as defenseman Kyla Bear scored within the first 2 minutes and a half minutes of the third period. That made it another goal conceded from a power play for Syracuse.

From there, Syracuse had no choice but to shift into 2nd gear to find an equalizer.

Up stepped Syracuse’s goal-leader Moloughney after some good defense turned into brilliant offense. Her poise and control were matched by a ruthless top corner finish to give Syracuse its much-deserved equalizer.

Syracuse had a 4-minute power play late into the third, but couldn’t capitalize on the extra man.

Going into sudden death, Syracuse had all the momentum and looked to seal the win. Who else but Moloughney to score the game-winning goal after her shot deflected off of Coe and into the net.

After the game, Moloughney credited the win to her team’s attitude throughout the match.

“There were just very positive vibes from everyone on the team today throughout pregame and throughout the game,” she said. “It really impacts how you play the game and the team overall just stayed composed. I don’t think about much, just get pucks on net and make stuff happen.”

The overtime victory sees the Orange advance into the finals of the CHA Tournament, where they will face either Mercyhurst or Penn State University on Saturday.

If Syracuse wins the CHA tournament, it would mark its 2nd NCAA tournament win in program history.