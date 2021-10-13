Syracuse Gets First Win of the Season With 5-0 Triumph Over Union

Syracuse women's ice hockey dominated Union Tuesday night 5-0 and earned its first win of the year. With the win, Syracuse improved to 1-2-2 while Union dropped to 2-3-0.



As the game started, the Orange looked somewhat sluggish. Notching 24 shots in the period. Syracuse Goalie, Arielle Desmet had another fantastic game in the net stopping at least seven shots a period. Union seemed to outmatched in terms of physicality and speed as the game progressed. Each team had a series of opportunities that could've produced goals but by the end of the period the score was still 0-0. Syracuse Winger, Sarah Marchand picked up a penalty for Hooking at the end of the period.



Heading into the second period, the orange discussed their sluggishness in the locker room and came out firing. Notching 15 shots on goal, with 17 shots total. The all out blitzing of Union finally broke the scoreless affair when Syracuse Winger, Madison Primeau scored the first goal at 4:58 in the game, shortly after that Brynn Koocher joined the party with a goal off an assists from Mae Batherson. Union tried to respond to the barrage best they could with Sophie Matsoukas getting 10 saves in the period. Overall, the orange fired early and often which eventually paid off.



At the start of the third it was all but wrapped up being 2-0. Union tried to battle back with a few good chances early on but Desmet and the Orange defense played an aggressive but controlled game on both ends. With the game all but sealed up Marie McHale notched a goal as did Lauren Bellefontaine and Tatum White.



Fun fact: This was Lauren's 100th game played, all with the Orange.



The first win is always a special occasion of the season but especially when you tie or lose in your first four games. If the orange can play this kind of game every time, they may be able to raise a few more Ws this season.



For all things Syracuse Sports keep it locked to SI.