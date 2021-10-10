Syracuse Earns Tie at Clarkson

The Syracuse Womens Hockey team took on the Clarkson Golden Knights at the Cheel Arena in Potsdam, NY on Saturday. The Orange were looking to avenge the OT loss last game and get their first notch in the win column. The game was not unlike a heavyweight boxing fight, each team going blow for blow with neither giving an inch. Even overtime could not settle the score. The game ended 1-1. Syracuse now stands 0-2-2 while Clarkson sits at 3-0-1.

In what can only be described as a gutsy performance on Thursday, the Orange came out of the gate just like their last game. Sluggish, only getting 3 shots on goal while tallying 11 shots total in the period. The first period also saw the Orange get into the power play once and only getting one shot during the opportunity. Clarkson came out somewhat quicker, mustering 12 total shots on goal while managing 22 shots total. Florence Lessard for Clarkson picked up a holding penalty at 6:34. As the period came to an end, the Golden Knights put on a barrage of six shots in the final six minutes.

As the second period began, the Orange and the Golden Knights traded shots and faceoffs for the first eight minutes. In that time the Golden Knights had a beautiful opportunity from Caitrin Lonergan that sailed just wide of SU’s net early on. Lauren Bellefontaine had a pair of beautiful chances at the net to no avail. After the fast-paced start we saw our first penalty of the period. Gabrielle David for Clarkson was called for hooking and Syracuse went on the power play. During the power play Cuse finally picked up a goal when Abby Moloughney scored after receiving an amazing pass from Sarah Marchand.

Fun fact: This was the first lead Syracuse had in the entire series.

As the period continued, it was very aggressive gameplay from both teams. With 9:08 remaining Tatum White received a two-minute delay of game penalty. On the power play Clarkson had 4 shots, all of them saved by Arielle DeSmet. The Syracuse penalty kill did exactly what it tasked and prevented the score, that makes the orange 10/10 on penalty kills this year. During the power play we saw a big hit by Jessica Digirolamo on a Clarkson player. As the period came to an end the Orange went on another power play but could not convert on its chances.

The third period saw Clarkson continue the aggression. Scoring in the first 2 minutes on the Power Play after Syracuse's Victoria Klimek was tagged with two-minutes for hooking. Sitting at 1-1 with over 17 minutes remaining it was a new game. Anyone could win and although Clarkson had momentum and home ice advantage, Syracuse was not ready to give in. As the game went on, we saw a ton of aggressive play with Clarkson’s Lonergan running into Abby Moloughney around the halfway point of the period. Lonergan would head to the back but return a few minutes later after getting checked out. Over the next few minutes both teams traded barrages of shots with no score change. Syracuse went on the power play again to no success and in the final few minutes Clarkson unloaded an absurd number of shots towards the net, all of them blocked. As the period ended, Clarkson had the momentum heading into overtime.

When the puck dropped on the overtime period, both teams seemed rather gassed (who can blame them). Clarkson and SU showed heart and courage continuing to come back at each other, blow for blow. After a final five minutes, no one could break the stalemate and the game ended 1-1. The Orange can be proud of not only the loss on Thursday but also the tie today. Taking this great play and momentum against a highly skilled team can only yield benefits for the orange.

