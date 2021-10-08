Syracuse Ice Hockey Falls in Overtime to Clarkson in Home Opener

Coming off a series at St. Lawrence where Syracuse could not pick up a win (a tie, and a loss), the Orange took to the ice to take on Clarkson at Tennity Ice Pavilion. It was the home opener for Syracuse, but the Golden Knights spoiled the festivities with a 3-2 overtime victory. The loss drops Syracuse to 0-2-1 while Clarkson improves to 3-0. Syracuse next plays at Clarkson on Saturday.

Early on it looked as if Clarkson would be the aggressor, taking shots from the first opportunity. The Golden Knights start the scoring 12 minutes into the bout with a goal from forward Laurence Frenette. The Orange looked to return fire with the power play but could not score on either of the two early opportunities. Clarkson’s defense through the first 20 seemed to bend but never break. Overall, both teams looked sluggish through the first period.

Starting the second period, the Orange came out firing with three shots and a power play in the first nine minutes. The Golden Knights also came out swinging with seven shots in the first nine. A breakthrough for the Orange came at the halfway point of the period when Lauren Bellefontaine scored a gorgeous goal after a great pass from Sarah Marchand to tie the game. It would not stay that way for long. At the end of the period, Clarkson’s Brooke McQuigge lifted a shot over goalie Ariell DeSmet to the far post to make it a 2-1 just before the second intermission.

Despite momentum on Clarkson's side, the Orange continued to battle. At the start there was a bit of back and forth with both teams opening with a few shots and excellent work from both net-minders to prevent any movement in the score. Early in the period, Syracuse would commit a penalty and put Clarkson on the power play. The Orange penalty kill did its job, preventing the Golden Knights from taking a two goal lead. Later in the period, Tatum White came through with a goal after a shot on net with 9:32 remaining to tie the game at two. The six-foot center was involved in a bit of a back forth with Clarkson and her teammate Mae Batherson, when she broke free up the side and flicked a shot that hung in the air and dropped to even up the game. As the match came down to the wire, both teams were aggressive attempting multiple shots and playing a more physical game. With 7.2 seconds remaining the Orange again could not capitalize on their opportunities. Losing the last face-off in Clarkson ice.

Heading into Overtime the Orange would win the first face-off, but it was Clarkson who would take the win with a final goal after their captain Caitrin Lonergan put in the dagger. They square off against Clarkson at Cheel Arena in Potsdam on Saturday looking for revenge and their first win.

The Orange can be proud of this performance even in defeat. Arielle DeSmet was an absolute wall blocking 34 shots. The first and second lines both looked strong after the first period and coaches adjusted and the team rallied around each other and battled to get back into this game.