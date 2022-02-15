Syracuse Ice Hockey Wins First Regular Season CHA Championship

The Orange is set to host the CHA Tournament for the first time.

Syracuse women's ice hockey is making program history. On Saturday, the Orange clinched the College Hockey America (CHA) Regular Season Championship with a 4-1 win at Mercyhurst. It was the regular season CHA championship for the program. With the regular season title, Syracuse will host the CHA Tournament. The winner of that tournament will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. The CHA Tournament takes place February 24th through 26th at Tennity Ice Pavilion.

Winning the CHA is akin to the men's/women's basketball or football team winning the ACC Regular Season title and then hosting the ACC Tournament or Championship Game. It is a significant accomplishment.

"It is special to win a regular season championship," head coach Paul Flanagan said via Cuse.com. "We have been close before but when you finally win one, it is gratifying."

The CHA Tournament schedule is as follows (times listed are Eastern):

February 24th 4:00 p.m.: Game 1 (1st round): (5) RIT vs (4) Lindenwood

February 25th 12:00 p.m.: Game 2 (semifinal): Game 1 Winner vs (1) Syracuse

February 25th 4:00 p.m.: Game 3 (semifinal): (3) Mercyhurst vs (2) Penn State

February 26th 2:00 p.m.: Championship: Game 2 Winner vs Game 3 Winner

Syracuse finished the regular season 13-10-6, but was 11-4-1-1 in CHA play. The Orange started the season playing highly regarded teams, including top 10 squads Colgate and Clarkson. That led to a 1-5-2 start to the year before the Orange got rolling in CHA play. Syracuse finished the regular season 7-1-1, including the CHA Championship clincher over Mercyhurst.

Abby Moloughney, a senior forward from Ottawa, leads the team in goals (13), assists (15) and points (28). Freshman forward Sarah Marchand is second on the team in points with 24, tied for the team lead in assists with 15 and fourth in goals with nine.

Goalie Arielle DeSmet, a transfer from Robert Morris, has 710 saves on the season with a 93.9 save percentage.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF