Syracuse's Losing Streak Extends to Six Games After Falling to #10 Cornell

The Orange entered today’s contest on a 5-game skid with their last win coming on November 26th against Post University. During that stretch, Coach Britni Smith’s squad scored just 7 goals and gave up 20. After losses to ranked opponents such as Penn State, Vermont and Colgate, Syracuse welcomed another tough contender to Tennity and a fellow Central New York hockey program: the #10 ranked Cornell Big Red.

Graduate netminder Arielle DeSmet came into this matchup with 1.968 career saves; meaning 32 would give another milestone this season in 2,000 saves. Although, a tough task was ahead for The Orange in the form of Cornell, who have three “point-per-game” players in Izzy Daniel, Gillis Frechette and Lily Delianedis.

Cornell kicked off the scoring just 3 minutes into the opening period as sophomore forward Kaitlin Jockims received a pass from fellow sophomore Alexa Davis with a powerful wrist that went crossbar-down past DeSmet and Cornell went up 1-0 early. The best 1st period chance for Syracuse came on an odd-woman rush as Tatum White fed a beautiful cross-crease pass to Rayla Clemons who put the puck into the crease of sophomore goaltender Belle Mende, but she was able to keep The Orange off of the scoreboard for the time being.

The Big Red were able to generate more offensive success in the 2nd frame as leading scorer Izzy Daniel notched her 11th goal of the year just 33 seconds in. Just 3 minutes later, it was freshman defenseman Alyssa Regalado extending Cornell’s lead.

Late in the final frame, both teams were able to secure powerplay goals, the first being Cornell as freshman Mckenna Van Gelder got her 2nd point of the night on the woman advantage. After testing Mende all game long, The Orange would answer as Sarah Thompson put one past the freshman off of a gorgeous pass from the captain, Lauren Bellefontaine. That would be all for offensive production and Cornell leaves the 315 with a 4-1 over Syracuse.

DeSmet ended the contest with 31 saves, meaning the first save that she makes in her next start will be career save #2,000. The Orange look to end the winless drought this weekend on the road as they head to Missouri to take on CHA opponent Lindenwood. Puck drop is scheduled for 8pm EST on Friday and 2pm EST on Saturday. Both games will be broadcasted on FloHockey.