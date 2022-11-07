Tatum White’s Late Goal Earns Syracuse Their 4th Consecutive Victory

A certain buzz filled the air within Tennity Ice Pavilion, as Syracuse continued Alumni Weekend honoring the 2021-22 CHA Conference Champions. Fanfare aside, a hockey game still needed to be played between The Orange and the Lindenwood Lions.

Syracuse looked to continue their offensive momentum after last nights’ victory over Lindenwood thanks to a hattrick from Madison Primeau. From the start of warmups, it felt as if Lindenwood took that personally and looked like a new, refreshed team coming into this contest.

Hannah Johnson put The Orange ahead early, just 1:37 into the game. She has now scored in three consecutive games and was also the first goal scorer last night as well. ‘Cuse doubled their lead in the first thanks to a goal from Sarah Marchand off of the feed from the captain, Lauren Bellefontaine, as she found the back of the net 6:17 into the 1st period.

The Lions did not back down, as they were able to cut the lead in half courtesy of their leading goal-getter, as she notched her 6th of the season at 16:40 in the 1st period.

Late in the second frame, both sides were able to secure a goal apiece, starting with Syracuse as Sarah Marchand scored her 2nd of the game at 17:27. The Lions were able to respond less than two minutes later as Olivia Grabianowski was able to clean up a rebound in the crease of Arielle DeSmet. The Orange would take a 3-2 lead into the 3rd and final period.

It was Lindenwood and freshman forward Sarah Davies who found twine and tied the contest up early in the 3rd off of the one-time feed from Kaitlin Finnegan at 4:25.

It would remain 3-3 for almost the entirety of the 3rd period, as both Arielle DeSmet and Natalie Ferenc were keeping their squads in it with every save that they made. With overtime looming, Junior Tatum White unloaded a wrister from the slot that found its way past Ferenc with 4 seconds left in the game and sealed the victory for The Orange. Jubilation at Tennity Ice Pavilion, capping off an impressive Alumni Weekend for Syracuse Women’s Hockey

The Orange improve to 4-0-0 in CHA play (5-7-1 overall) and will head to legendary Hobey Baker Memorial Ice Rink next weekend for an out-of-conference series with the Princeton Tigers. Friday’s game will begin at 6pm and Saturday at 3pm. Both games will be shown on ESPN+.

