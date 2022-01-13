Syracuse Signee Joey Spallina Inks NIL Deal With Gait Lacrosse

Syracuse men's lacrosse's 2022 recruiting class is one of, if not the, best in the country. Included in that class is the number one overall player in Joey Spallina. Spallina has reportedly made NIL history, as he has signed a four year deal with Gait Lacrosse, according to Inside Lacrosse. It is believed to be the first NIL deal between a boys' high school player and a lacrosse equipment manufacturing company.

New York's and the NCAA's NIL laws permit this type of deal. Whereas prior to last summer, it would not have been.

More from Inside Lacrosse:

Spallina has spoken about his desire to have a shoe line, and sources tell IL that discussions around the Gait endorsement deal include a signature head and glove. It's believed this type of deal is the first of its kind between a lacrosse manufacturer and a boys' high school lacrosse player.

Founded by Paul Gait, Gait Lacrosse reemerged as a consumer-facing brand in advance of the 2021 season. Having established itself as an innovative manufacturer in the 2000s, the brand went through multiple ownership changes, and Paul left the business but continued working to develop lacrosse equipment over the last decade.

Joey is one of three Spallina brothers that has committed to Syracuse. His younger twin brothers Jake and Brett have also given verbal pledges to the Orange. Joey has many accolades to his name and is expected to become a star at Syracuse. During a game in the 2021 season, Joey set a Suffolk Country record by dishing out 13 assists (12 in the first half) in a game.