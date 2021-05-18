Lacrosse NCAA Tournament Scheduling is Latest Example of Unequal Treatment of Women's Sports

Scheduling for the women's lacrosse NCAA Tournament is a flat out joke and is the latest example of how women's sports are not provided the same treatment as their male counterparts. Both the men's and women's lacrosse NCAA Tournaments are in the quarterfinal rounds, but how the games are scheduled could not be more different.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

The four men's quarterfinal matchups are spread out over two days. Virginia vs Georgetown starts Saturday, May 22nd at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. Rutgers vs North Carolina starts at 2:30 p.m. the same day. The time slots are the same for the other two games on Sunday, May 23rd. Duke vs Loyola starts at 12:00 p.m. while Maryland vs Notre Dame starts at 2:30 p.m. If you are a lacrosse fan, or even just a sports fan who likes one and done playoff atmospheres, you can watch all four games without issue.

Now take a look at the women's quarterfinal matchups. All four are on the same day, Saturday, May 22nd. That in and of itself is not necessarily the problem, but look how games are spaced out. North Carolina vs Stony Brook starts at 12:00 p.m. Northwestern vs Duke starts at 1:00 p.m. Syracuse vs Florida starts at 2:00 p.m. Notre Dame vs Boston College starts at 3:00 p.m. One hour in between start times. That means lacrosse fans, or those checking out the women's game to see if it sparks an interest in a new sport, cannot watch every game in its entirety. There is no reason games could not be spaced out similar to the men's so that each game could viewed.

This is just the latest example of how women's sports are not treated the same as men's. Look back to the disparity between men's and women's "weight rooms" for their respective NCAA Tournaments for basketball.

You could even look at the women's basketball ACC Tournament vs the men's. The first two rounds of the women's ACC Tournament was shown on ACC Network Xtra, which is less available and in some cases more difficult to find, rather than the ACC Network. The entire men's ACC Tournament was on the ACC Network and not ACC Network Xtra. There was no conflict between the two either, as they took place on different weeks. The ACC Network instead of the live women's conference tournament had programming such as a 2012 Duke vs North Carolina men's basketball game.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

The only way these things will change is if we speak up about them. It should not be happening in 2021.

Women's lacrosse is incredibly entertaining. The players are tremendous athletes. The games are competitive and fun to watch. I encourage anyone who enjoys sports to watch and give it a chance. I've become a fan of the sport and will watch as much as I can beyond just covering Syracuse. I started watching more of it because of my job covering the Orange. In order to help grow the game and give it more exposure, even the same exposure that the men enjoy, scheduling like this cannot continue. This type of scheduling suppresses the game. Diminishes its change to grow.

It is time to stop treating women's sports like second class citizens in the sports landscape. Correcting things such as this women's lacrosse's NCAA Tournament scheduling problem would be a good place to start.