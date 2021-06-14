Report: Dave Pietramala Joins Gary Gait's Staff

The former Johns Hopkins head coach will be part of Syracuse's new staff.

Longtime Johns Hopkins head coach Dave Pietramala has joined the Syracuse men's lacrosse staff. New head coach Gary Gait hired Pietramala to be the defensive coordinator for the Orange, per Inside Lacrosse. Pietramala brings him with a wealth of experience and championship level acumen.

RELATED: CAN SYRACUSE FLIP PIETRAMALA TWINS FROM UNC?

Pietramala was the defensive coordinator at Johns Hopkins from 1995-1997, the head coach at Cornell from 1998-2000 and the head coach at Johns Hopkins from 2001-2020. At Cornell, Pietramala inherited a 3-11 team and turned them into a 10-4, NCAA Tournament squad before he left. Pietramala was named national Coach of the Year in 2000 while leading the Big Red. Over 20 seasons with Hopkins, Pietramala had a 207-93 (.690) record with nine NCAA Tournament appearances, six Final Fours and two National Championships. He and the Blue Jays parted ways in April 2020.

Beyond coaching, Pietramala was also a very successful player. He played for Hopkins in the late 1980s, won the 1987 National Championship over Cornell and lost the 1989 title game to Syracuse. Pietramala won the Schmeisser Award, given to the nation's top defenseman, in 1988 and 1989. He was a first team All-American three times.

After college, Pietramala played for the Pittsburgh Bulls of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League and internationally for the United States.

Prior to being named defensive coordinator at Johns Hopkins, Pietramala was an assistant coach at Gillman School, Johns Hopkins, Penn and Loyola.