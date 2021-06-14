Can Syracuse Flip Pietramala Twins?

The rumor has become reality, according to multiple reports. Dave Pietramala, the former Johns Hopkins head coach and one of the best defensive players in the history of lacrosse, is joining Gary Gait’s staff with the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program. The addition of Pietramala makes sense on a variety of levels, but the immediate question turns to recruiting. Pietramala has twins who are class of 2022 recruits, one of which is five star and the number two player in the class Dom Pietramala. The other is defenseman Nicholas Pietramala. Both are currently committed to North Carolina. Will the Orange be able to get them to flip and play for his father?

That is a massive question in lacrosse recruiting. The Pietramalas have ties to Syracuse commit Joey Spallina, the number one player in the 2022 cycle. The two have known each other for a while and have discussed the possibility of playing collegiate lacrosse together.

“Me and Dom have been friends and have played on a lot of teams together,” Spallina said. “We always talked about how if we could play on the same college team it would be awesome.”

If Syracuse was able to flip the Pietramala brothers, it would give Syracuse the top two players in the 2022 class, both attackers, and an extremely talented defender in Nicholas to pair with 2022 five star Orange commit Billy Dwan. That would be quite the haul for Gary Gait’s first recruiting class. Syracuse also has two other four star defensemen, a five star midfielder and four other four star players committed as well (rankings per Inside Lacrosse).

Whether or not this happens remains to be seen, but it is certainly worth monitoring going forward.