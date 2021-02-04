Syracuse 2021 Men's Lacrosse Schedule Released

Syracuse Men's lacrosse is now even closer with the schedule just being released this afternoon. One big change this season is that there will be no ACC tournament at the end of the season. Instead of an ACC tournament, each ACC member will play another two ACC opponents twice. In the case of the Orange, they will play Virginia and Notre Dame twice this season. The Orange who are a USL Magazine pre-season rank at #2 in the country will face five teams in the top twenty. The Orange have a full season ahead with the normal Twelve game regular season. The Orange begin the first five games of the season at home. Game one is against Army on Sunday, Feb. 21st at 1 PM, the 69th matchup between the two programs. The following Saturday, Feb. 27th the Virginia Cavaliers come into town for an always anticipated matchup. The two Lacrosse powerhouse schools are an even 18-18 versus one another. Next, the Orange welcome Vermont to the carrier dome on March 6th, followed by another home welcome to Stony Brook on March 12th and the home-stretch ending with Hofstra on March 20th. The first away game of the season will be in North Carolina for the Orange as they take on Duke, that game will either be played on March 25th or March 27th, no official date has been announced yet. Following that, the Orange come back home for three more games. Notre Dame will open up their season in the dome on April 3rd, Ualbany on April 8th and UNC on April 17th. The next two games will be once again against Virginia on April 24th and Notre Dame on May 1st, but this time at their place. The Orange will finish up the season at home against Utah on May 8th.

Date Opponent Time Home/Away 2/21 Army 12 PM H 2/27 Virgina 6 PM H 3/6 Vermont 1 PM H 3/12 Stony Brook 1 PM H 3/20 Hofstra 1 PM H 3/25 Duke TBA A 4/3 Notre Dame 1 PM H 4/8 UAlbany 7 PM H 4/17 North Carolina 1 PM H 4/21 Virginia 1 PM A 5/1 Notre Dame TBA A 5/8 Utah 1 PM H