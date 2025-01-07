2025 LIV Golf Schedule: Events, Winners, Payouts
LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed rival league to the PGA Tour, returns in 2025 for its fourth season with 14 events around the world. Here's the complete schedule, which will be updated after each event with winners and payouts.
LIV Golf 2025 Schedule
Feb. 6-8: Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Feb. 14-16: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
March 7-9: Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong
March 14-16: Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
April 4-6: Trump National Doral Miami, Florida
April 25-27: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City
May 2-4: Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, Korea
June 6-8: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia
June 27-29: Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas, Texas
July 11-13: Valderrama Golf Club, Andalucia, Spain
July 25-27: JCB Golf and Country Club, Rocester, England
Aug. 8-10: Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Illinois
Aug. 15-17: Individual Championship, Chatham Hills Golf Club, Westfield, Indiana
Aug. 22-24: Team Championship, The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, Plymouth, Michigan