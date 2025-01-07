SI

2025 LIV Golf Schedule: Events, Winners, Payouts

The fourth season of the Saudi-backed golf circuit has 14 events around the world.

John Schwarb

LIV Golf has 14 events on its 2025 schedule.
LIV Golf has 14 events on its 2025 schedule. / Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire

LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed rival league to the PGA Tour, returns in 2025 for its fourth season with 14 events around the world. Here's the complete schedule, which will be updated after each event with winners and payouts.

LIV Golf 2025 Schedule

Feb. 6-8: Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Feb. 14-16: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

March 7-9: Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

March 14-16: Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

April 4-6: Trump National Doral Miami, Florida

April 25-27: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City

May 2-4: Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, Korea

June 6-8: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia

June 27-29: Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas, Texas

July 11-13: Valderrama Golf Club, Andalucia, Spain

July 25-27: JCB Golf and Country Club, Rocester, England

Aug. 8-10: Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Illinois

Aug. 15-17: Individual Championship, Chatham Hills Golf Club, Westfield, Indiana

Aug. 22-24: Team Championship, The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, Plymouth, Michigan

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

