FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Search

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Captains Looking Forward to 2021 Season

Captains Brendan Curry and Drake Porter spoke to media ahead of 2021 season
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The 2021 Syracuse men’s Lacrosse season is only sixteen days away, with the first test for the Orange being Army on Sunday, Feb. 21st. Syracuse Captains redshirt Junior Brendan Curry and redshirt Senior Goalie Drake Porter spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of this season. The Orange are happy that even with the COVID-19 pandemic they can still play this season after last season was cut after only five games.

“I think it’s really exciting just to have twelve games on the schedule," said Curry. 

In terms of the schedule, Curry went on to say that the team is fired up to play new opponents and continue to battle against those in the ACC. According to the two captains, the last few days of practice have been just about easing back into the swing of things. 

RELATED: 2021 SYRACUSE MEN'S LACROSSE SCHEDULE

Offensively Curry stressed that new schemes and plays are being added to help an already much successful Orange offense. As for the energy at practice over the last four days, Curry added that it has been very positive and about picking up one other. 

Porter went on to discuss that last spring all the Seniors knew they were coming back right away and that the goal for them still stands as it did last year. 

“The goal is a national championship and everything less than that is a failure," Porter said.

For now, the Orange are focused on taking it day by day and worrying about their first game of the season which they know will be a good test to see where they stand.

_N8T0559
Lacrosse

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Captains Looking Forward to 2021 Season

Clemson Cuse
Basketball

Scouting the Clemson Tigers

Lewis
Basketball

Third Quarter Keys Syracuse's Win Over Demon Deacons

Recap
Basketball

Projecting the future of SU forward Quincy Guerrier

_N8T0273
Lacrosse

Syracuse 2021 Men's Lacrosse Schedule Released

Mulvey
Recruiting

Riley Mulvey Names Leader, Has Decision Timeframe

Cardoso Freshman
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Belin
Recruiting

An Early Look at Syracuse's Priority Targets in the 2022 Class