Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Captains Looking Forward to 2021 Season

The 2021 Syracuse men’s Lacrosse season is only sixteen days away, with the first test for the Orange being Army on Sunday, Feb. 21st. Syracuse Captains redshirt Junior Brendan Curry and redshirt Senior Goalie Drake Porter spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of this season. The Orange are happy that even with the COVID-19 pandemic they can still play this season after last season was cut after only five games.

“I think it’s really exciting just to have twelve games on the schedule," said Curry.

In terms of the schedule, Curry went on to say that the team is fired up to play new opponents and continue to battle against those in the ACC. According to the two captains, the last few days of practice have been just about easing back into the swing of things.

Offensively Curry stressed that new schemes and plays are being added to help an already much successful Orange offense. As for the energy at practice over the last four days, Curry added that it has been very positive and about picking up one other.

Porter went on to discuss that last spring all the Seniors knew they were coming back right away and that the goal for them still stands as it did last year.

“The goal is a national championship and everything less than that is a failure," Porter said.

For now, the Orange are focused on taking it day by day and worrying about their first game of the season which they know will be a good test to see where they stand.