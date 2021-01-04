Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Preview Part 4: Midfield Positional Preview

One advantage that the Syracuse Men's Lacrosse team will have this year is that the projected starters for the 2021 season are virtually all the same cast of characters that you saw on the field last year. The midfield line will be no exception to this. Jamie Trimboli, Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic are all returning starters that you will undoubtedly see as the first midfield line this year. And as impressive as all three of these players are individually, it is what they've been able to accomplish together that makes this group of guys so impressive.

Last year during the shortened 2020 season, these three guys made up the nation's top-scoring midfield line that scored nearly 11 points per game. This stat made the group on pace to be the third-best in Syracuse history behind only 1988 and 1990 midfield lines that featured the Gait brothers. In watching this group of guys play with each other, one thing is clear: they know how to work well together. Sometimes it is easy for players to get caught up with the statistics, but these midfielders have always cared more about winning than the numbers that they individually put up. Between the chemistry between these players and the experience that all three of them have, this midfield line will be a force to be reckoned with this year. Let's learn a little bit more about these three stars.

Jamie Trimboli, M, R-Sr., 5'10", 188 LBS

Where do I even start? His freshman year, Trimboli was the first offensive player to start in 10 or more games as a true freshman since Pat Perritt 2006. By his sophomore year he was winning accolades such as USILA Honorable Mention All-American as well as All-ACC. His junior year, he tied teammate Brendan Curry for the points lead among midfielders with 33. His senior year, not only was he elected captain, but he also was a member of the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. He also led midfielders nationally with 3.5 goals per game. Trimboli is now a three-time All-American who is one point away from reaching 100 in his career. This decade, only two Syracuse midfielders have more (Jojo Morasco-155; Sergio Salcido- 107). He will definitely break Salcido's record and could, with an incredible season, surpass Morasco as well.

Brendan Curry, M, R-Jr., 6'0", 176 LBS.

As a 2x All-American and 2019 All-ACC selection, Curry is one of the best midfielders in the nation. Curry appeared in all 15 games for the Orange as a freshman spending most of the season on the first midfield line. As a sophomore, he was already a Tewaaraton Watch List player and tied Trimboli with the most points by a midfielder for the season with 33. By his junior year, he was elected as one of the team's captains and was named for a second time to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. Curry is known for being the guy to turn to during tight games as he does well under pressure and can be counted on to score a goal in crunch time.

Tucker Dordevic, M, R-So., 5'11", 203LBS

As a freshman, Dordevic started all 15 games for the Orange at midfield, the most starts by a true freshman in over a decade. He recorded a total of 20 points with 15 goals and 5 assists. After missing the whole year in 2019 due to injury, Dordevic returned in 2020 and started all five games of the shortened season. Additionally, he was named an Inside Lacrosse/Maverik Honorable Mention All-American and was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. To have three midfielders returning who were all named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List in 2020 is astounding. Syracuse is going to be loaded at every position in 2021, and they have a legitimate shot at becoming national champions.