Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2022 Schedule
Syracuse women's lacrosse has released its 2022 schedule, and it is filled with marquee matchups. The Orange faces each of the other three teams from last season's Final Four along with other other historically elite programs. Here is a look at the schedule.
Note: All caps denotes home game.
Friday, February 11th: STANFORD
Sunday, February 13th: BINGHAMTON
Sunday, February 20th: STONY BROOK
Saturday, February 26th: at Notre Dame
Tuesday, March 1st: at Northwestern
Sunday, March 6th: DUKE
Saturday, March 12th: at Virginia
Wednesday, March 16th: at Florida
Saturday, March 19th: at Virginia Tech
Saturday, March 26th: TEMPLE
Tuesday, March 29th: LOYOLA
Saturday, April 2nd: PITTSBURGH
Saturday, April 9th: NORTH CAROLINA
Tuesday, April 12th: at Cornell
Saturday, April 16th: LOUISVILLE
Tuesday, April 19th: ALBANY
Saturday, April 23rd: at Boston College
Wednesday, April 27th - Saturday, May 7th: ACC Tournament
The most difficult stretch of the schedule is undoubtedly February 26th through March 19th. Five of six games in that span are on the road, and include games at Notre Dame, at Northwestern (who was undefeated prior to losing to Syracuse in the Final Four last season), at Virginia, at Florida (who Syracuse beat in the NCAA Quarterfinals last season) and at Virginia Tech. The lone home game, which is sandwiched between Northwester and Virginia, is against Duke.
The Orange also faces defending champs Boston College to end the regular season as well as the team who spent most of the 2021 campaign at #1 in North Carolina.
Syracuse's 2021 season ended in the National Championship game with a loss to Boston College. The Orange, however, is poised to be one of the nation's best teams in 2022 with the return of Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney from injury. Alum Kayla Treanor takes over for Gary Gait as head coach, as Gait was named the new head coach of the men's program during the offseason.
The Syracuse roster features five All-Americans.