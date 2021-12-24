Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2022 Schedule

    The Orange will face several of the top programs in the sport this season.
    Syracuse women's lacrosse has released its 2022 schedule, and it is filled with marquee matchups. The Orange faces each of the other three teams from last season's Final Four along with other other historically elite programs. Here is a look at the schedule. 

    Note: All caps denotes home game. 

    Friday, February 11th: STANFORD

    Sunday, February 13th: BINGHAMTON

    Sunday, February 20th: STONY BROOK

    Saturday, February 26th: at Notre Dame

    Tuesday, March 1st: at Northwestern

    Sunday, March 6th: DUKE

    Saturday, March 12th: at Virginia

    Wednesday, March 16th: at Florida

    Saturday, March 19th: at Virginia Tech

    Saturday, March 26th: TEMPLE

    Tuesday, March 29th: LOYOLA

    Saturday, April 2nd: PITTSBURGH

    Saturday, April 9th: NORTH CAROLINA

    Tuesday, April 12th: at Cornell

    Saturday, April 16th: LOUISVILLE

    Tuesday, April 19th: ALBANY

    Saturday, April 23rd: at Boston College

    Wednesday, April 27th - Saturday, May 7th: ACC Tournament

    The most difficult stretch of the schedule is undoubtedly February 26th through March 19th. Five of six games in that span are on the road, and include games at Notre Dame, at Northwestern (who was undefeated prior to losing to Syracuse in the Final Four last season), at Virginia, at Florida (who Syracuse beat in the NCAA Quarterfinals last season) and at Virginia Tech. The lone home game, which is sandwiched between Northwester and Virginia, is against Duke. 

    The Orange also faces defending champs Boston College to end the regular season as well as the team who spent most of the 2021 campaign at #1 in North Carolina. 

    Syracuse's 2021 season ended in the National Championship game with a loss to Boston College. The Orange, however, is poised to be one of the nation's best teams in 2022 with the return of Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney from injury. Alum Kayla Treanor takes over for Gary Gait as head coach, as Gait was named the new head coach of the men's program during the offseason. 

    The Syracuse roster features five All-Americans

