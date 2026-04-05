Takeaways from Syracuse lacrosse's 14-9 loss at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - After finding different ways to pull out victories in its six-game winning streak that dated back to March 1, the Syracuse lacrosse team fell into an early deficit Saturday against the Tar Heels on route to a 14-9 defeat, dropping SU to 9-3 and 1-1 in the ACC with two conference games left to play among three overall.

Starting goalie Jimmy McCool had an off day at the office

Quite simply, McCool did not look ready from nearly the get-go, with North Carolina opening up the scoring just 51-seconds into the first quarter. In a 14:42 stretch in the first and second quarters, McCool gave up six UNC goals, while the Orange were blanked.

Afterwards, McCool sprinted to the locker room as one of the first players out of the handshake line, and stood and gazed at the scene unfolding with the Tar Heel players celebrating a victory, declining to speak.

Head coach Gary Gait said following the game that after Carolina's 12th goal with 9:11 in the third quarter upping the lead to six, he had seen enough and figured it was time to "change things up" by inserting backup goalie Michael Ippoliti (generously listed at 5'8") for the remainder of the game

"Jimmy's our starter, we haven't made any changes to that," Gait said when asked if McCool would be back starting against Virginia next week.

McCool faced 28 shots Saturday, giving up the 12 goals with just seven saves, Ippoliti faced 11 shots with four saves, giving up two goals.

A rare scoreless game for Joey Spallina

It became apparent early that the Tar Heels game plan included double and triple teaming SU's season scoring leader anytime No. 22 came close to having the ball in his stick, part of an overall game plan that clogged the area in front of the UNC goal all afternoon.

Entering the game just seven points from overtaking Michael Powell as Syracuse's all-time scorer in his four-year career, as the game played out, Spallina became more and more frustrated. Time and again he was denied lanes towards the goal, and had trouble finding open teammates either cutting to the net, or lining up for shots.

"When he did get the ball, they quickly doubled him most times, so there wasn't much he could do with the ball in his stick," Gait said of Spallina's zero point total. "We'll have to make some adjustments (moving forward) and have other players step up."

Neither Joey Spallina, or any other Syracuse player was made available to the media after the game, as many of the Orange mingled along the railing of the stands talking with friends and family, including Spallina who had many of both on hand.

Syracuse hosts Virginia Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU), as former coach John Desko will have his name added to the school's Dome Ring of Honor in a halftime ceremony.

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