Syracuse Football Recruiting: Priorities By Position for 2023 Class

Priority targets by position for Syracuse football in the 2023 recruiting class. It should be noted this is not meant to be a complete list as there are undoubtedly top targets for the Orange not included. It is, however, a strong guide with many of the top targets.

QUARTERBACK (1)

Committed: None.

Top Targets: LaNorris Sellers

RUNNING BACK (1-2)

Committed: None

Top Targets: London Montgomery (Scranton Prep, PA), Manny Covey (Bradford, FL), Rueben Owens (El Campo, TX), Muwaffaq Parkman (Hillside, NJ)

TIGHT END (1-2)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Deakon Tonielli (Oswego, IL), Pierce Walsh (Benet Academy, IL)

WIDE RECEIVER (2-3)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Josh Richards (East Orange, NJ), Nasir Addison (Irvington, NJ), Edwin Joseph (Chaminade-Madonna Prep, FL), Derrick Bohler (Miami Palmetto, FL), Braeden Wisloski (Columbia, PA), Malik Elzy (Simeon, IL)

OFFENSIVE LINE (4-5)

Committed None

Top Targets: Eric King (St. Peter's Prep, NJ), JaSire Peterson (Union City, NJ), Anthony Birsa (Joliet, IL), TJ McMillen (St. Francis, IL)

DEFENSIVE LINE (4-5)

Committed: None.

Top Targets: Dillan Fontus (Canarsie, NY), Tyriq Blanding (Christ The King, NY), DJ Samuels (Bergen Catholic, NJ), Gensley Auguste (West Orange, NJ), Roderick Pierce (Brother Rice, IL), Brooks Bahr (Loyola Academy, IL), Kenneth Merrieweather (Martin Luther King, MI).

LINEBACKER (2-3)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard (Iona Prep, NY), Matt Kingsbury (St. Rita, IL), Jayven Hall (Roswell, GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK (4-6)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Saboor Karriem (West Orange, NJ), Daniel Harris (Gulliver Prep, FL), Antonio Smith (Gulliver Prep, FL), Nazir Ward (Miami Northwestern, FL), Christopher Johnson (Dillard, FL), Romello Flowers (Stranahan, FL), Kahlil Tate (Kenwood Academy, IL), Kahlil Ali (Pennsauken, NJ)