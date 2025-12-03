2026 quarterback Tyrell Grant has signed his national letter of intent to play at Virginia Tech, the school announced.

Grant is rated three stars by 247 Sports and the No. 32 overall prospect in the state of Virginia. He had been committed to Syracuse since June, but a large charge from new head coach James Franklin was enough for Grant to flip.

He officially visited Va. Tech over the weekend where he earned the offer.

Grant previously discussed his OV to Syracuse

Things moved quickly for the Suffolk (VA) Nansemond River signal caller, who earned an offer after he attended Franchise Camp earlier in June.

He responded with two words when asked why he committed.

"Fran Brown," Grant said. "He is different and I know that he is passionate about creating a culture and winning."

The winning in particular stood out to Grant.

"(Coach Brown) said 'I'm a sore loser,' and I love to win but I hate to lose as well," Grant said. "Thats the type of coach that I want to play for."

Grant goes in-depth into his visit

Grant had many conversations with Brown during his official visit, and the two connected right when Grant arrived at Syracuse.

The message was clear right away.

"He told me that he wanted me to play for him at Syracuse and that he loved me as an athlete and wanted to help me develop," Grant said. "He was very transparent about his expectations and plan for my development as a football player and young man."

Aside from Brown, Grant got to meet the rest of the coaching staff, including Elijah Robinson, Joe Schaffer, Alex Kelly and Dre Kates.

They all spoke about the culture of Syracuse football and the direction and vision for the program.

"Learning about the academic development of student athletes and hearing how Coach Fran is a huge advocate for the development of young men," Grant said. "Teaching things like financial literacy and being responsible beyond football."

Grant talks about his style of play

Grant selected the Hokies over offers from Navy, Cornell, Army, and William and Mary, among others.

He describes himself as a dual threat signal caller who owns a 4.4 in the 40M, 10.4 in the broad jump and a 40-inch vertical.

"I’m explosive, physically gifted and smart," Grant said. "Great athlete who absolutely loves the game of football."

