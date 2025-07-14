2027 linebacker Almasi Glenn II describes 'unreal' Syracuse offer
2027 linebacker Almasi Glenn II is starting to generate buzz in the football recruiting world.
The Gilbert (AZ) Williams Field High prospect has already drawn interest from Georgia, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and UCLA, among others.
Glenn also has been drawing interest from Syracuse and was invited to Franchise Camp in June. Though he didn’t get to attend, he put on a private workout for the coaching staff, and came away with his first offer from the Orange.
“Honestly, at first, I was surprised,” Glenn said to The Juice Online. “It was very unreal and a dream come true.”
Glenn added that his goal has always been to play Division 1 football, and now that reality has arrived.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity and what it can mean for my future in football,” Glenn said. “Going to college on the other side of the country would definitely be something new and exciting for me.”
Glenn calls Syracuse a 'great' program
Though he’s from Arizona, he’s familiar with the Syracuse program and its success in Fran Brown’s first year as head coach. The Orange finished 10-3, its first double-digit win season since 2018.
“I think Syracuse has a great program,” Glenn said. “Especially them being ranked 20th in the final AP top 25 poll.”
As a linebacker, he appreciated the way that the defense played under defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson.
He described what he saw on the field as ‘aggressive and fast.’
“They’ve produced a lot of talent and I like the way they play defense,” Glenn said. “It’s a school with a strong culture and tradition, and being a part of that would be an honor.”
Offer comes after a private workout
The offer came after a private workout with coaches Robert Wright, Ryan Barry and Blaine Miller.
There was plenty to discuss aside from the offer.
“They taught me some new techniques that I can take into this upcoming season,” Glenn said. “We talked a lot about life outside of football like school, family, and how I carry myself off the field. We also talked a lot about the program and culture at Syracuse and how I’d fit in.”
Glenn said he looks forward to developing a closer relationship with all of the SU coaches as his recruitment develops.
“The coaches were really relatable and I connected with them quickly,” Glenn said. "Appreciate them for giving me the opportunity to come out and showcase my skills. Coach Wright and Coach Miller were real with me and constructive the whole time. They know a lot about the game and I could tell they care about their players.”
Glenn's style of play
Glenn has unique measurable. Though he’s a little over 6’2” and 200 pounds, he possesses a 6’8” wingspan.
He describes himself as someone who can fill a gap but also athletic enough to cover in space.
“My athleticism and wingspan give me the ability to cover and make open field tackles,” Glenn said. “I enjoy sticking my nose in the gaps and getting to the quarterback. I take pride in my ability to read plays and be a leader on and off the field.”
