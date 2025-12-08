2028 ATH says Syracuse is 1 of 4 currently standing out

Two-way star Owen DeSalvo is one of the most heavily recruited 2028 prospects in the northeast.

DeSalvo holds offers from Rhode Island, UMass, Pittsburgh, Miami (OH) and Syracuse.

DeSalvo has gotten to know Central New York well, having visited six times during his recruitment to date. His most recent was when he took in SU’s matchup against Boston College in November.

"It was great to walk around campus a little bit before the game,” DeSalvo said to The Juice Online. "I love the Dome and the environment. The experience is really impressive and I had a great time.”

DeSalvo gets to catch up with the SU coaches

DeSalvo also had a chance to catch up with many members of the Syracuse staff, including one of his primary recruiters, Stack Williams.

"It was awesome catching up with Stack,” DeSalvo said. “He always has great advice for what I need to do to continue to develop and get better during this process.”

Other coaches he spoke with included Nunzio Campanile, Stack Williams, Ryan Barry and Alex Kelly.

"I am excited about Syracuse and the relationship that I have built with the coaches here,” DeSalvo said. “Every time I’ve been here, it’s been an opportunity to have great conversations with the coaches and learn more about the program, and how I can fit into it. I also love that they are recruiting me at both running back and safety.”

DeSalvo high on the Orange

DeSalvo said that Syracuse, along with Pitt, Duke and Rutgers are the schools standing out in his recruitment currently.

Though Syracuse struggled in the 2025 season, going 3-9, he expects the Orange to be competitive in the ACC next season.

"Coach Brown and the rest of the coaching staff are going to turn it around and have a similar season like they did in 2024,” DeSalvo said. "I’m excited to see it all happen."

DeSalvo discusses his SU offer

DeSalvo received his SU offer in June following a private workout with the Orange coaching staff.

"I was very happy and excited to receive the offer," DeSalvo said. "I felt like if I came in and ran a good time, along with doing a good job in the workout, it was definitely a possibility. I’m grateful to have earned that."

The conversation went into other areas outside of the offer.

"We spoke about the facilities, how the day went, and my development as a player," DeSalvo said.

DeSalvo plays both offense and defense for Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne & Nichols. He is being recruited as a defensive back (both at CB and safety) at SU.

"When it comes to CB, I’m very skilled at movements and fluidity," DeSalvo said. "As for RB, I think my best traits are being able to see the whole field and show quickness getting from one place to another."

