Legacy 2028 DL Arthur Jones 'humbled' by Syracuse offer
2028 defensive lineman Arthur Jones had come to Syracuse Franchise Camp with high hopes.
The Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy athlete believed that there would come a point when he could show his ability to dominate in front of the Syracuse coaching staff.
That moment came during 1-on-1 drills.
"I lined up against this giant of a lineman at tackle," Jones said to The Juice Online. "The first thing that came to mind is that my first step has to be faster than his, then the rest is history."
Jones beat the behemoth that stood in his way and won the drill and the Syracuse coaching staff noticed.
The moment that Jones received the offer
After the camp, Jones met with EDGE coach Nick Williams while he was speaking with Fadil Diggs, the former Syracuse defensive lineman who was just taken in the 2025 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Williams remembered Jones from the 1-on-1s, and immediately complimented Jones' haircut.
"You have good hair, boy," Williams said.
It turned out they shared the same barber. Then, the conversation turned toward football.
"You have good size," Williams said to Jones. "Do you want an offer?"
Jones stood there, stunned. He eventually responded that he would work to earn an offer. Williams cut him off and repeated the question.
"Yes, I do," Jones said.
And like that, Jones had his first offer.
An Orange Legacy
Jones has long respected the Syracuse football name because of his lineage. His father played at Syracuse from 2005 to 2009 and was a Second-Team All-Big East selection in 2007. He went on to play eight years in the NFL, most notably with the Baltimore Ravens where he helped his team win Super Bowl XLVII.
"As a legacy recruit I am truly humble," Jones said. "I feel the atmosphere that my family has left behind, how they have shaped the Cuse’s defensive linemen, and the intensity that they bring to the table."
He's followed them since, and was thrilled to watch Syracuse's 2024 season where they won double digit games under Fran Brown, the first time since 2018 and just the third time since the turn of the century.
"I think Syracuse is turning into a playoff contending team, with an 10-3 record and a major upset over Miami," Jones said.
Jones knows he still has work to do. This offseason, he's focused on the mantra of 'Fast Feet and Violent Hands.'
"Because I’m an undersized lineman, I have to beat the offense with speed," Jones said. "So I play with a fast motor. This offseason I’m dedicated to become bigger and stronger."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Can't get enough Syracuse coverage? Be sure to follow us Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.