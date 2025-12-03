Syracuse inked Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Kordae Houston on Wednesday during college football’s early signing period.

Houston is rated three stars by 247 Sports and is the No. 1123rd overall prospect in his class. He picked Syracuse over more than a dozen offers, including Texas A&M, UNLV, LSU and California.

"I just felt like it was time,” Houston said to The Juice Online at the time of his commitment. "Now I can get back to work for my senior year.”

Houston discusses his official visit with Syracuse

Houston pulled the trigger after coming off an official visit with the Orange. The visit played a big factor in him selecting SU after he spent a lot of time with defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson and EDGE coach Nick Williams.

"Coach Nick and Coach E, we had great conversations about the defensive system, how they develop players on and off the field, and what they see in me as a fit for the program,” Houston said. "We also talked about academics and how Syracuse supports student-athletes.”

They also focused on telling Houston about the culture Syracuse has developed under Fran Brown with the mantra D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough). It is a saying that has stuck with Houston, and one that he looks forward to embracing when he dons a Syracuse uniform this fall.

Houston had a long list of highlights from his trip.

"Seeing the campus, meeting the coaches, and being around the players gave me a real feel for the culture,” Houston said. "It made me take Syracuse even more seriously as a place where I could see myself growing both as a player and a person.”

Houston is part of a Texas powerhouse high school

South Oak is currently 12-1 on the season, and Maxpreps has them ranked as the No. 32 overall team in the country, and No. 4 in Texas. They will face Port Neches-Groves, which holds a perfect 13-0 record, on Friday in the 2025 UIL Texas State Playoffs.

Houston is part of a defense that has allowed just 125 points all season (compared to 600 points for the offense).

He says Syracuse is getting a versatile athlete who has high upside.

‘I can play anywhere along the line,” Houston said. "I’m willing to step in wherever the team needs me, and I believe I can make a significant impact on the program.”

