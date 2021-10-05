Ashley Tucker 'Beyond Excited' for Syracuse Offer

Syracuse football extended a scholarship offer to 2022 Lawndale (CA) Leuzinger athlete Ashley Tucker recently. Tucker says Syracuse is recruiting him as an athlete but promised him a chance to play quarterback. A 6-3, 195 signal caller, Tucker has thrown for 935 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season. He has also rushed for 640 yards and seven more scores, while averaging 10.7 yards per carry.

"I was beyond excited because I know I’m one step closer to provide for my family," Tucker said. "I like how they develop their quarterbacks and I feel their offense is a perfect fit for me."

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Tucker said a visit has not been scheduled yet, and he is letting his recruiting coordinator handle that aspect of his recruitment. Still, it would make sense that Tucker would want to get a closer look at his first power five opportunity.

The Dino Babers offense, traditionally, is one that relies quite a bit on the quarterback to make accurate throws, keep the offense moving at a quick pace and make plays when available. Tucker believes he can do all of that and more.

"Their offense to me is more of a mobile quarterback position," Brown said. "How my skills fit in the system is by me having an accurate arm so making all the throws and when my numbers called I can either get the first or get a touchdown for the team."

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE ALLSYRACUSE FORUMS!

In addition to Tucker, Syracuse also recently offered 2022 quarterback Jalen Daniels as the Orange looks to bring in at least one signal caller this cycle.