Austyn Kauhi Selected to Polynesian Bowl

Michael McAllister

Syracuse offensive line commit Austyn Kauhi received prestigious recognition on Thursday when it was announced that he was selected as a Polynesian Bowl All-Star. The Polynesian Bowl is a premier all-star football game featuring the world's elite high school players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and takes place on Saturday, January 23rd. 

"I found out earlier this week," Kauhi said. "I'm very excited for this opportunity having been able to watch multiple games."

Participants in the Polynesian Bowl in the past included Tua Tagovailoa, Devin Leary, Jeremy Ruckert, and many other elite recruits.

Kauhi committed to Syracuse in June over offers from Central Michigan, Fresno State, Hawaii, Navy, San Diego State and others. He recently picked up an offer from Central Florida, and said he is keeping an open mind about the offer. He is one of five offensive lineman in Syracuse's 2021 class, and second from Hawaii.

Kauhi and fellow Polynesian Bowl selection Kalan Ellis are believed to be the first Hawaiian players to be on scholarship at Syracuse once they arrive on campus.

Syracuse's 2021 class currently sits at 21 players and they only have a couple of slots left. They are likely to hold a few spots beyond that for potential transfers.

The Orange has started the 2020 season 1-3 after falling to Duke in the Carrier Dome last week. They hope to bounce back this week against a 4-0 Liberty squad. That game kicks off at noon Eastern.  

Comments

Recruiting

