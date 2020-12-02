Benny Williams Lands in SI99

SI All-American unveiled the SI99 for the 2021 basketball recruiting class on Wednesday. Syracuse signee Benny Williams made the list coming at number 52. Inclusion in the list also means he is an All-American nominee. Williams was also ranked as the 11th best power forward.

Scouting report from SI All-American:

Prospect: PF Benny Williams

Projected Position: Power forward

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 185 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Committed to: Syracuse

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Williams is an elite athlete who plays above the rim and impacts the game on both ends of the court with his length and skill set. Williams often fills the lane on the break and finishes with authority at the rim.

Instincts: Williams has a high basketball IQ and recognizes and exploits situational advantages well, whether it’s with his own matchup or a teammate's. Williams is at his best when he’s going to the basket, but he’s a talented passer and rebounder as well. His motor typically remains in the “on” position.

Polish: Williams’ length enables him to be effective on both ends of the floor and cover areas effectively, specifically on defense. Williams is capable in the paint, outworking slower bigs as he maneuvers his way to the rim.

Bottom Line: Williams has great size and length to go along with a strong skill set and a constant motor, traits that will make him an instant-impact player for Syracuse. As he continues to gain strength his upside could be scary.