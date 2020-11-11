SI.com
All Syracuse
Benny Williams Signs with Syracuse

Michael McAllister

Benny Williams is officially Orange. The class of 2021 6-8 wing prospect signed with Syracuse on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. The news was first reported by Jake Weingarten of Stock Risers. He is the lone class of 2021 prospect committed to the Orange, and therefore only one expected to sign. Williams was a huge get for Syracuse, as he stock skyrocketed last spring. 

Syracuse got in early on his recruitment, and were able to earn a commitment in June. 

"I just feel like I'm the typical Syracuse big guard," Williams said. "When you look at all the players they've had, CJ Fair, Melo. I'm pretty sure if I keep working I can develop into one of those players. And I loved the atmosphere when I went to the game versus North Carolina. Everybody's just cool there. All the coaches and the players. I just felt at home there."

Williams was recently the Recruit of the Week on AllSyracuse.com. He said he was very excited to sign and make everything official.

"It's going to be a great moment for me and my family as well," Williams said. "I've been working for this moment a long time and it's finally here. I just can't wait, honestly. I keep thinking about it. Signing is making it official. You commit but you're not sure that school is going to send that letter. When you sign, there's not backing out, pretty much."

Williams also transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season. He says so far so good at his new school. 

"I love it," Williams said. "Like I said, everything you need. Three workouts a day. Literally all the resources are here, it's just a matter of you using them. It's been cool. I thought it was going to be hard, but all my teammates are cool. I feel at home here."

Williams is rated a five star prospect by Rivals, and a four star by 247Sports. 

Tawny Davis