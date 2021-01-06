Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Discusses Syracuse in Latest Blog Entry

Syracuse target Brandon Huntley-Hatfield releases his latest blog on SI All-American, and discussed the latest in his recruitment. That includes him Zoom with the Syracuse coaching staff.

“The most recent Zoom I’ve had was with Syracuse and that went great,” Huntley-Hatfield wrote. “They really told me what I meant to them as a player. It was really different because they didn’t mention me coming in 2021. They told me that they weren’t gonna recruit anyone else at my position because I was their guy in my class.

“They were just really excited about having a chance in my recruitment, and I could tell that they really wanted me there. I feel like their track record with guys like me is something that could set me up for success, so they’re definitely a school that I’m high on.”

Huntley-Hatfield is one of the elite prospects in the 2022 class and has the ability to reclassify to 2021 should he so choose. He is considered a top 10 player in the class by most and one of the cycle’s best power forward prospects. He has a top six that includes Ole Miss, Kansas, Wake Forest, Tennessee and Auburn in addition to Syracuse.

Huntley-Hatfield added that he’s also speaking with Missouri and LSU, but is focused on those six schools as of now.

You can read the rest of Huntley-Hatfield’s blog HERE, where he also discusses the next steps in his recruitment.

