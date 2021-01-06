FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Discusses Syracuse in Latest Blog Entry

Huntley-Hatfield writes a blog for SI All-American, and has updated his recruitment.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse target Brandon Huntley-Hatfield releases his latest blog on SI All-American, and discussed the latest in his recruitment. That includes him Zoom with the Syracuse coaching staff. 

“The most recent Zoom I’ve had was with Syracuse and that went great,” Huntley-Hatfield wrote. “They really told me what I meant to them as a player. It was really different because they didn’t mention me coming in 2021. They told me that they weren’t gonna recruit anyone else at my position because I was their guy in my class.

“They were just really excited about having a chance in my recruitment, and I could tell that they really wanted me there. I feel like their track record with guys like me is something that could set me up for success, so they’re definitely a school that I’m high on.”

Huntley-Hatfield is one of the elite prospects in the 2022 class and has the ability to reclassify to 2021 should he so choose. He is considered a top 10 player in the class by most and one of the cycle’s best power forward prospects. He has a top six that includes Ole Miss, Kansas, Wake Forest, Tennessee and Auburn in addition to Syracuse. 

Huntley-Hatfield added that he’s also speaking with Missouri and LSU, but is focused on those six schools as of now. 

You can read the rest of Huntley-Hatfield’s blog HERE, where he also discusses the next steps in his recruitment.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Huntley-Hatfield
Recruiting

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Discusses Syracuse in Latest Blog Entry

Simmons
Recruiting

Syracuse Expressing Interest in Two Defensive End Prospects

USATSI_14027961_168392177_lowres
Basketball

Joe Girard Talks 'Pandemic Basketball'

9C6B34D2-9E29-4AC5-A44F-3B2637723CB7
Football

Jawhar Jordan Enters Transfer Portal

Pitt Preview
Basketball

Preview: Syracuse vs Pittsburgh

_N8T3818
Lacrosse

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Preview Part 4: Midfield Positional Preview

Duncan
Football

Monday Musings: Transfer Targets Galore

Boeheim
Basketball

Syracuse Changes Opponents, Will Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday

Little Decal
Football

Broncos Wearing 44 Decal on Helmets to Honor Floyd Little