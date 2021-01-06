SI.com
The Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Blog: Top Six, Zoom with Syracuse and More

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Scotland (Penn.) star Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is one of the top forwards in the country with a “who’s who” list of college suitors all applying the full-court recruiting press. After dominating showings on the summer circuit, at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) last season and at USA Basketball, he’s agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything in his world into a monthly blog.

Hey what’s up world, it’s Brandon here just giving you another update on what’s going on with me!

Happy New Year to everybody!

Right now, I’m still on break, but I’ll be going back to school soon and starting up the season, hopefully.

My recruitment is still going well.

I’m still down to Ole Miss, Kansas, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Auburn and Syracuse.

The most recent Zoom I’ve had was with Syracuse and that went great. They really told me what I meant to them as a player. It was really different because they didn’t mention me coming in 2021. They told me that they weren’t gonna recruit anyone else at my position because I was their guy in my class.

They were just really excited about having a chance in my recruitment, and I could tell that they really wanted me there. I feel like their track record with guys like me is something that could set me up for success, so they’re definitely a school that I’m high on.

I had been in contact with Mizzou and LSU too.

I actually just texted Coach (Cuonzo) Martin just a few minutes ago.

Right now, though, I’m focusing on the six schools that I have. I really want to focus all of my attention on them so I can make the best decision when the time comes.

You never know what will happen in the future, but, for now, I am focused on my top six.

Brandon Huntley Hatfield

The next steps for my recruitment are just to talk to the coaches more and building those bonds. They all understand where I’m at with everything and they’ve been doing a great job of answering questions and telling me everything I need to know.

I’m excited to be starting my season next month! I’m hoping we’re all staying safe so we can get back to normal sooner.

Being home for Christmas has been great. I was a little homesick, so this has been a lot of fun. I’ve still been playing every day and working hard just to stay sharp.

I haven’t really been listening to anything new lately; I’m still listening to Uzi and Future and Lil Durk too. Oh, I’ve been listening to Pooh Shiesty a little more lately too.

I like his stuff too!

OK guys that’s it for now; I’ve gotta get going so make sure you check back soon for another update.

Love.

