2027 Peach State OL calls Syracuse 'top tier' ahead of spring practice visit

After visiting Syracuse for its Junior Day in January, 2027 offensive lineman Chase Crimnins will get another look at Central New York when he attends practice later this spring.

The Norcross (GA) Atlanta Christian got to know the coaching staff better during his first visit, and also took a closer look at the facilities and campus.

"I really feel the coaches care about the players and love how they focus on the growth of the players both as athletes and individuals,” Crimnins said to The Juice Online. "The facilities were top tier and the fan culture is amazing.

"I really like that they prefer to develop players and have them there long term rather than just pull guys from the portal. As a high school player, this means I have a chance to develop with a program as soon as I graduate and gives me the chance to really build a long term relationship with the team and coaches.”

Crimnins discusses his relationship with Watkins

His primary recruiter has been Syracuse assistant Charles Watkins. The two have talked about how Syracuse develops its players for the next level, and also about how Watkins will be down to watch Crimnins participate in a practice at his school later this year.

"Coach Watkins is a person who loves and cares for his players both on and off the field,” Crimnins said. "He is personable and approachable about football and very energetic. I can definitely see him as mentor to all.”

He went on to say that, aside from developing a further bond with Watkins, his highlights included seeing what a top tier Division I program was like.

Crimnins believes SU will improve

The Orange struggled in the 2025 season, going 3-9 after starting 3-1. Injuries hurt the Orange’s season, and head coach Fran Brown has spent the offseason retooling his roster and staff.

"Syracuse can definitely do better and exceed expectations this year,” Crimnins said. "Seeing how committed their coaches are in developing and focusing on their players was inspiring. This team has a great culture and I see them thriving this season.”

Atlanta Christian went 4-7 in the 2024 season, but improved to 10-3 last year, and made the final four in their playoff bracket.

Crimnins 'loves' the game of football

Crimnins said that the season showed him personally what it takes from every single player to be a great and successful team.

"I have grown exponentially in my technique, foundations and brotherhood,” Crimnins said.

He is currently being recruited as an offensive tackle and offensive guard.

"I would say i am a player who doesn’t just like the game of football, I love it,” Crimnins said. "I play balanced with heavy hands and my football IQ is high. I am very coachable and implement feedback instantly."

