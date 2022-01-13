Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown Named McDonald's All-American Nominees

Syracuse basketball signees Chris Bunch and Maliq Brown were named McDonald's All-American nominees, it was announced on Wednesday. Bunch is a 6-8 bouncy wing who can score at all three levels. Brown is a 6-9 power forward who does all the dirty work inside, is a ferocious rebounder who excels around the rim. They are two of five signees in the Orange's 14th ranked class (per SI All-American).

Two of Syracuse's other signees, point guard Quadir Copeland and shooting guard Justin Taylor, were not eligible as they are on the postgraduate team at IMG Academy.

Here's a closer look at both Brown and Bunch.

Player: Maliq Brown

Position: Power Forward

Height/Weight: 6-9, 210 lbs

Commitment Quote: "I chose Syracuse because the school, the campus, everything when I first visited there felt like they were welcoming me. I built a good relationship with the coaches, the players and the players in my recruiting class that's going to Syracuse."

Evaluation: Brown is just a good basketball player who rebounds well, plays good defense and can finish inside. He is a very smart defensive player who has the wingspan to cover a lot of space from the wing to the basket. Also, in high school, he is used in press defense a lot. When Syracuse gets in situation where it needs to press, Brown can be an asset either defending the inbounder and then trapping, or plays back to cover the secondary player. Offensively, he moves well without the ball and can get into position for a guard to drop the ball off to him to finish. He has good hands and is an efficient finisher. Brown also sets screens very well and can roll off of them.

Player: Chris Bunch

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8, 190 lbs

Commitment Quote: "I think Syracuse was the right fit for me because I love the coaching staff. I love coach G-Mac, coach Red, coach Griff, coach Boeheim. Obviously that was a big influence for me, but also the love I got from being at the school. Also my parents loved the school. That was a big thing for me. If my sister gave me the OK, it was good for me."

Evaluation: Bunch is the prototypical Syracuse forward who is long, extremely athletic and bouncy. He can shoot from the outside, attacks the rim well and is electric in transition. Defensively, he can play either forward position on the back line of the zone. His length should help create turnover opportunities for the Orange.