Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Jon Scheyer's Transition To Duke Basketball Head Coach in 2022
Jon Scheyer's Transition To Duke Basketball Head Coach in 2022
Publish date:

2022 SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Duke's dominant summer on the recruiting trail resulted in the top recruiting class in the SI All-American team rankings.
Author:

In April at his retirement press conference Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski made it clear that he wouldn’t be recruiting players that he wouldn’t be coaching, and as a result Jon Scheyer, who was named as Krzyzewski’s successor when he leaves after this season, and his staff went to work all summer.

In the end, the Blue Devils reeled three general consensus top 10 players in the 2022 class and, arguably, the country’s top marksman.

RELATED: Most important signings for the Early Signing Period

“It’s definitely important, and the way our recruiting has worked, we need big classes every year,” Scheyer told SI in June when he was announced as the Blue Devils’ coach in waiting. “I’m very excited about the prospect of this class.”

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman put together an impressive three-week span in September and March, landing two top 15 prospects, which put the Razorbacks in the No. 2 spot and Kentucky has, arguably, the best collection of perimeter weapons to round out the top three.

Here’s how the rest of the team rankings shook out.

RELATED: Top prospect Shaedon Sharpe to enroll early at Kentucky

1. Duke

Key Commits: Dereck Lively, Dariq Whitehead, Jaden Schutt, Kyle Filipowski.

2. Arkansas

Key Commits: Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, Barry Dunning, Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion.

3. Alabama

Key Commits: Jaden Bradley, Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller, Rylan Griffen.

4. Kansas

Key Commits: MJ Rice, Gradey Dick, Ernest Udeh Jr., Zuby Ijiofor.

5. Kentucky

SI Recommends

Key Commits: Skyy Clark, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston.

6. USC

Key Commits: Kijani Wright, Vince Iwuchukwu, Oziyah Sellers, Tre White.

7. Ohio State

Key Commits: Bowen Hardman, Felix Okpara, Roddy Gayle Jr., Brice Sensabaugh, Bruce Thornton.

8. UCLA

Key Commits: Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, Dylan Andrews.

9. North Carolina

Key Commits: Seth Trimble, Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington, Will Shaver.

10. Michigan

Key Commits: Dug McDaniel, Gregg Glenn, Tarris Reed, Jett Howard.

11. Virginia

Key Commits: Ryan Dunn, Leon Bond, Isaac McNeely, Isaac Traudt.

12. Villanova

Key Commits: Mark Armstrong, Cam Whitmore, Brendan Hausen.

13. Houston

Key Commits: Emanuel Sharp, Terrance Arceneaux, Jarace Walker.

14. Syracuse

Key Commits: Peter Carey, Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch.

15. Indiana

Key Commits: Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks.

Keyonte George gives Baylor an instant impact player from day one.

Keyonte George gives Baylor an instant impact player from day one.

16. Baylor

Key Commits: Keyonte George, Dillon Hunter, Joshua Ojianwuna.

17. LSU

Key Commits: Devin Ree, Julian Phillips.

18. Miami

Key Commits: AJ Casey, Favour Aire, Christian Watson, Danilo Jovanovich.

19. Notre Dame

Key Commits: JJ Starling, Ven-Allen Lubin, Dom Campbell.

20. Florida

Key Commits: Denzel Aberdeen, Jalen Reed, Malik Reneau.

21. Florida State

Key Commits: Cameron Corhen, De’Ante Green, Chandler Jackson, Tom House, Jeremiah Bembry.

22. Oregon

Key Commits: Kel’el Ware, Dior Johnson.

23. Vanderbilt

Key Commits: Lee Dort, Noah Shelby, Malik Dia, Colin Smith.

24. Penn State

Key Commits: Kanye Clary, Demetrius Lilley, Evan Mahaffey, Jameel Brown, Kebba Njie.

25. Michigan State

Key Commits: Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jon Scheyer
Play
College Basketball

2022 SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Duke's dominant summer on the recruiting trail resulted in the top recruiting class in the SI All-American team rankings.

Baker Mayfield heads to the locker room early after suffering an apparent injury to his hand against the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the second quarter at Heinz Field.
NFL

Browns OC Addresses Baker Mayfield Foot injury

Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a sore foot ahead of Browns-Patriots.

cam-newton-best-landing-spots
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Cam Newton Reunited With Carolina Panthers

Former MVP will reportedly start for his former team Sunday against Cardinals.

Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers
NFL

Panthers Sign Cam Newton After Sam Darnold Injury

Cam is coming back to Carolina.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass in the fourth quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won, 41-16.
Play
Betting

Back to the Futures: Best Values Entering Second Half of NFL Season

Week 10 marks the start of the second half of the NFL season. Which futures bets should you be eyeing?

LeBron James at the Lakers media day.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Implies Kyle Rittenhouse Was Fake-Crying

The King took to Twitter to comment on Rittenhouse.

john-hevesy-kerry-coombs
College Football

College Football's Wild Coaching Churn Reaches Assistants

In a year in which head jobs have changed earlier than ever before, the rest of the staffs are feeling the impact as well.

RB10
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running Backs

James Conner looks to stay hot with another favorable matchup.