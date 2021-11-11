2022 SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

In April at his retirement press conference Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski made it clear that he wouldn’t be recruiting players that he wouldn’t be coaching, and as a result Jon Scheyer, who was named as Krzyzewski’s successor when he leaves after this season, and his staff went to work all summer.

In the end, the Blue Devils reeled three general consensus top 10 players in the 2022 class and, arguably, the country’s top marksman.

RELATED: Most important signings for the Early Signing Period

“It’s definitely important, and the way our recruiting has worked, we need big classes every year,” Scheyer told SI in June when he was announced as the Blue Devils’ coach in waiting. “I’m very excited about the prospect of this class.”

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman put together an impressive three-week span in September and March, landing two top 15 prospects, which put the Razorbacks in the No. 2 spot and Kentucky has, arguably, the best collection of perimeter weapons to round out the top three.

Here’s how the rest of the team rankings shook out.

RELATED: Top prospect Shaedon Sharpe to enroll early at Kentucky

1. Duke

Key Commits: Dereck Lively, Dariq Whitehead, Jaden Schutt, Kyle Filipowski.

2. Arkansas

Key Commits: Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, Barry Dunning, Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion.

3. Alabama

Key Commits: Jaden Bradley, Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller, Rylan Griffen.

4. Kansas

Key Commits: MJ Rice, Gradey Dick, Ernest Udeh Jr., Zuby Ijiofor.

5. Kentucky

Key Commits: Skyy Clark, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston.

6. USC

Key Commits: Kijani Wright, Vince Iwuchukwu, Oziyah Sellers, Tre White.

7. Ohio State

Key Commits: Bowen Hardman, Felix Okpara, Roddy Gayle Jr., Brice Sensabaugh, Bruce Thornton.

8. UCLA

Key Commits: Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, Dylan Andrews.

9. North Carolina

Key Commits: Seth Trimble, Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington, Will Shaver.

10. Michigan

Key Commits: Dug McDaniel, Gregg Glenn, Tarris Reed, Jett Howard.

11. Virginia

Key Commits: Ryan Dunn, Leon Bond, Isaac McNeely, Isaac Traudt.

12. Villanova

Key Commits: Mark Armstrong, Cam Whitmore, Brendan Hausen.

13. Houston

Key Commits: Emanuel Sharp, Terrance Arceneaux, Jarace Walker.

14. Syracuse

Key Commits: Peter Carey, Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch.

15. Indiana

Key Commits: Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks.

Keyonte George gives Baylor an instant impact player from day one. adidas

16. Baylor

Key Commits: Keyonte George, Dillon Hunter, Joshua Ojianwuna.

17. LSU

Key Commits: Devin Ree, Julian Phillips.

18. Miami

Key Commits: AJ Casey, Favour Aire, Christian Watson, Danilo Jovanovich.

19. Notre Dame

Key Commits: JJ Starling, Ven-Allen Lubin, Dom Campbell.

20. Florida

Key Commits: Denzel Aberdeen, Jalen Reed, Malik Reneau.

21. Florida State

Key Commits: Cameron Corhen, De’Ante Green, Chandler Jackson, Tom House, Jeremiah Bembry.

22. Oregon

Key Commits: Kel’el Ware, Dior Johnson.

23. Vanderbilt

Key Commits: Lee Dort, Noah Shelby, Malik Dia, Colin Smith.

24. Penn State

Key Commits: Kanye Clary, Demetrius Lilley, Evan Mahaffey, Jameel Brown, Kebba Njie.

25. Michigan State

Key Commits: Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler.