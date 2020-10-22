CuseCast Relaunch Episode

In our relaunch episode of the CuseCast podcast, we discuss Syracuse football's 1-4 start to the season and John Wildhack's vote of confidence in Dino Babers. Syracuse.com's Mike Waters joins the program to preview the Syracuse basketball season. Team Spartans Director Joe Chatman breaks down two Syracuse basketball recruiting targets.

Podcast sponsored by Arinze Onuaku's clothing line Studio AO (AOStudio21.com).

SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN ON iTUNES

FOLLOW & LISTEN ON iHEART RADIO

The CuseCase podcast provides insight into Syracuse Athletics, including Syracuse basketball, football and recruiting. We have guests that range from local media, national media, recruiting experts, coaches, recruits and more to provide further insight.

The plan is to have a new episode at least once a week, most often on Wednesdays. That could be modified slightly depending on circumstances. For example, when I went to record Tuesday night, the power went out in my neighborhood. So, change of plans and I recorded Wednesday night.

Also, we have the ability to post multiple episodes per week to react to breaking news such as a new commitment, major upset, big win, transfers, etc. Regardless, subscribing to the podcast will give you well rounded coverage on basketball, football and of course, recruiting.

We will also include our other writers in various episodes from time to time, and have lacrosse coverage as well. We will embed the episode in a story on the site each week, but there are links above to subscribe on Spotify, iTunes and iHeart Radio. You can get alerts from those platforms whenever a new episode is produced.