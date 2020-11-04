SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

CuseCast: Duce Chestnut & Joey Spallina

Michael McAllister

In this episode of the CuseCast Podcast, Syracuse football commit Duce Chestnut and lacrosse commit Joey Spallina join the program. I also break down my preseason ACC picks and what Syracuse football should do at quarterback for the rest of the season. 

Podcast sponsored by former Syracuse basketball star Arinze Onuaku's clothing line Studio AO (AOStudio21.com).

You can listen and subscribe through the links below, or listen to the video at the top of the page.

SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN ON iTUNES

FOLLOW & LISTEN ON iHEART RADIO

The CuseCase podcast provides insight into Syracuse Athletics, including Syracuse basketball, football and recruiting. We have guests that range from local media, national media, recruiting experts, coaches, recruits and more to provide further insight.

The plan is to have a new episode at least once a week, most often on Wednesdays. That could be modified slightly depending on circumstances. For example, when I went to record Tuesday night, the power went out in my neighborhood. So, change of plans and I recorded Wednesday night.

Also, we have the ability to post multiple episodes per week to react to breaking news such as a new commitment, major upset, big win, transfers, etc. Regardless, subscribing to the podcast will give you well rounded coverage on basketball, football and of course, recruiting.

We will include our other writers in various episodes from time to time, and have lacrosse coverage as well. We will embed the episode in a story on the site each week, but there are links above to subscribe on Spotify, iTunes and iHeart Radio. You can get alerts from those platforms whenever a new episode is produced. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Musings: New Targets Emerging for Syracuse Football

Some new targets on the transfer market and at the JUCO level for Syracuse football.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

My Preseason ACC Basketball Awards

Here is my ballot for the preseason ACC basketball awards.

Michael McAllister

Recruit of the Week: Joey Spallina

This week's Recruit of the Week is the number one lacrosse recruit in the 2022 class, Joey Spallina, who is committed to Syracuse.

Michael McAllister

Smokescreen or Substance: Could a QB Change be Sooner than Babers is Letting on?

Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers had no trouble shutting down a potential QB change immediately following the loss to Wake Forest. Now, he's keeping his thoughts on the matter "in-house."

Jacob Payne

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss to Wake Forest

What does the Orange's blowout loss mean and where do they go from here?

Michael McAllister

by

Mikopaq1

Syracuse 2021 Commits Report: Three Miss Games Due to Injury

Some Orange commits were in action, but others did not play due to a bye, injury or opponent forfeit.

Michael McAllister

Change at QB Too Late as Syracuse Loses Fourth Straight

Syracuse is accustomed to winning the turnover battle, but have now been on the losing end for the second consecutive week. Freshman QB JaCobian Morgan throws his first career TD, but it's too little too late.

Jacob Payne

Dino Babers: JaCobian Morgan Taking Over is Still 'Down the Road'

Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers says seeing freshman QB JaCobian Morgan take over as the starter is still "down the road."

Jacob Payne

Josh Hough Has Monster Playoff Performance

Syracuse's running back commit puts up video game numbers once again.

Michael McAllister

Freshman WR Damien Alford Active for First Time this Season

Syracuse's freshman wide receiver was active against Wake Forest.

Michael McAllister