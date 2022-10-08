Damarius Owens Sets Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse basketball will have one of its priority targets in the 2024 class on campus in the near future. Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens will take an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Owens will join guard Elijah Moore as official visitors that weekend for the hoops program. Both will attend Syracuse football's game against NC State.

"I'm hoping to see how all of the staff and players connect on and off the court," Owens said.

Damarius Owens plays for Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native. The 6-7 forward runs with the City Rocks for AAU ball on the Nike EYBL circuit. Class of 2024 prospects generally do not run with the main squad, with some exceptions. When they do, they often play reserve roles with inconsistent minutes. Owens, on the other hand, had a breakout weekend with the City Rocks during the EYBL Louisville session.

"It felt great to step up and make my coaches and teammates proud," Owens said. "I think the biggest key was stay ready. My plan is to always play aggressive and do whatever I can to help my team win games when my name is called."

He did just that. In less than 15 minutes per game, Owens averaged 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks while shooting 76.5% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF