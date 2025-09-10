2027 ATH Davion Crumitie commits to Syracuse
Syracuse landed a commitment from 2027 Tallahassee (FL) Lincoln ATH Davion Crumitie, he announced on social media.
He selected the Orange over offers from Wake Forest, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Pittsburgh, among many others.
The defensive back/wide receiver has a self reported speed of 23.5 mph, and has logged times of 10.58 in the 100M dash and 21.71 in the 200M.
Crumitie visited Syracuse for spring practice
Syracuse hosted Crumitie during a spring practice visit earlier in the year. It was his first look at Central New York, and it didn't disappoint.
"Spring practice was dope," Crumitie said to The Juice Online. "I liked the Dome. It was a better atmosphere than most of the NCAA. And orange is my favorite color so them uniforms was hard."
Some of the highlights included getting an inside look at how the team is run.
"Getting to move around with the players in the big meeting rooms, to the position meeting rooms, to heading out on the field," Crumitie said.
Crumitie gets to know the coaching staff
Crumitie also got to see SU's new facilities, tour campus and meet with the coaches. He spoke most with coaches Thomas Caporale, Joe Schaefer and Myles White.
"(We spoke about) what position I want to come here and play," Crumitie said. "Or be an athlete and play both ways."
The defensive back/wide receiver was recruited to Syracuse as an ATH.
"Ball in my hands I’m tryna score," Crumitie said. "Ball in air, it’s mine, WR or DB. Then, my elite speed helps me return kicks and punt returns."
Crumitie discusses his original offer from the Orange
Crumitie received his Syracuse offer from Caporale in February and was excited for the opportunity.
"Coach Cap is great guy," Crumitie said. "God bless him. (We spoke about) how school is going and what I do outside of football."
Crumitie has also taken care of business in the classroom, with a 3.4 GPA.
He's also a student of the game, and knows about Syracuse's 2024 season, in which the Orange went 10-3 under first year head coach Fran Brown. It is just the third time SU has achieved that mark since 2001 and a sign of the direction SU is headed.
"Great season," Crumitie said. "Looking forward to greatness."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Want more Syracuse Orange coverage? Be sure to follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.