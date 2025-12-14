2027 Oregon tight end recaps 'great' first trip to Syracuse

2027 tight end Oliver Hamzaoui got his first look at Syracuse at the end of November when SU hosted him for their matchup against Boston College.

The Portland (OR) Ida B. Wells High dual sport athlete (he also is a sprinter and high jumper in track & field) enjoyed his trip.

"Trip was great,” Hamzaoui said to The Juice Online. "I loved the city, and food was great. Seeing the team, and coaches was great too.”

Hamzaoui raves about Watkins

Among his top highlights included meeting coaches, seeing the field, and watching the team play. He’s been in touch most with Charles Watkins, and the two got to catch up in person during the visit.

"He is a great guy,” Hamzaoui said. "Great at conversations, and we spoke about my future at the school, and things he would like to see from me. I really appreciate how much time he puts into recruiting. He texts me frequently and asks me how I'm doing, how's my family, season, etc.

"He cares about the future of the school, and he is awesome. Can’t wait to see him again. I can see myself playing for the Orange one day and making plays in this same stadium every week. Syracuse checks every single box that I have. I am looking forward to a future here.”

Hamzaoui believes SU will bounce back

Another topic they discussed is how Syracuse has faced adversity this year. The Orange went 3-9 after a 3-1 start, and they are looking to retool and rebuild in the offseason.

Hamzaoui is confident SU will get it done, especially given that the Orange just signed its highest recruiting class (30th in the country) in school history.

"I know Syracuse will bounce back,” Hamzaoui said. "They have put a bunch of time into recruiting, and they should get some good help from this year's recruiting class. I believe that if they get some good transfers this off season, they can really put the pieces together and compete in the ACC and against everyone else.

"Coach Watkins, coach Fran Brown, and the rest of the staff are great at what they do. They will find a way to compete next year and be a really good football team. I think in a couple of years if coach Watkins and the rest of the staff takes a chance on me, I could 100% help lead the team in winning big games.”

Hamzaoui is a 'triple threat' TE

The Guardians are coming off a 5-4 season, and Hamzaoui is looking forward to improving in the offseason to help his team more next year.

"The season was awesome for me," Hamzaoui said. "There were highs and lows. I loved helping my team compete every single week. Football is really big for me, and I made sure to give it my all this season.

"I accomplished a lot of goals that I set for myself exiting my sophomore season. I definitely proved to my coaches, but also to the state that I can compete against everyone. I have high expectations for myself next year to end my senior season.”

Hamzaoui describes himself as a triple-threat tight end (running, catching and blocking).

"Playing on a wing T offense really helped me become a good blocker since that's what I'Il be doing the most,” Hamzaoui said. "But when I get the ball I make sure to turn it into a highlight. My team can rely on me that I will make a big play when they give it to me.

"Doing track last year really helped me with speed and using my length to give me a good stride. My team gave me a jet-sweep a lot this season and I scored or converted with it consistently. I'm also the type of tight end that is always willing to get better. If I see a mistake i will rep it until I get it corrected. I'm a very hard worker. This offseason is going to be really huge for me to keep proving myself that I can play at the next level."

