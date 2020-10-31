SI.com
All Syracuse
Dior Johnson Enrolls at Corona Centennial High School

Michael McAllister

Syracuse's class of 2022 commit, Dior Johnson, has landed at a new high school. A source has confirmed that Johnson has enrolled in Corona Centennial High School in Corona, California. Johnson had transferred from Mayfair High in California to Oak Hill, but left the school at the end of September for unknown reasons. 

Approximately one month later, he now has a new high school home. 

Johnson committed to Syracuse in February and is considered one of the best players in the 2022 class regardless of position. He is widely considered the best point guard in the class as well. 

"I went on an unofficial there last weekend and it just felt like home," Johnson said after committing through his blog on SI All-American. "I’ve known the staff there since the seventh grade and that’s when they first started to recruit me. I played in the same AAU organization as Buddy Boeheim, which is Coach Boeheim’s son so the staff was always around.

"I had been going to their camps since seventh grade too.

"I told the staff on Tuesday and they were really happy! They felt like my commitment would change the game for them recruiting-wise."

Johnson has helped Syracuse recruit other targets in the class of 2021 and 2022. He spoke to 2021 Syracuse commit Benny Williams about playing together. Johnson has also spoken to class of 2022 Syracuse targets about teaming up, such as Roddy Gayle, Chance Westry, Zion Cruz and others. 

Syracuse basketball begins its 2020-21 season against Bryant on November 27th. 

