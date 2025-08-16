2027 ATH Dishon Jerman continuing to hear from Syracuse
2027 ATH Dishon Jerman is one of the most coveted prospects from the Garden State.
He already holds over a dozen offers, including Delaware State, Wofford, Temple, Howard, Duke, Rhode Island and Akron, among others. One of his earlier offers is from Syracuse, and the Orange have continued to be in touch with Jerman as his recruitment progresses.
“I speak to all of the coaches at the Cuse here and there,” Jerman said to The Juice Online. “I speak to them about having a better year than last year and just being the person I know I can be.”
Jerman sounds off on Syracuse
The Newark (NJ) Central wide receiver and defensive back followed Syracuse last year in Fran Brown’s first year as head coach. The Orange went 10-3 in 2024, and finished 20th overall in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Orange defeated Washington State to capture the Holiday Bowl.
"10-3 is good,” Jerman said. “But there is always room for improvement.”
Jermain is looking to show his own improvements this fall. He led Central to a 6-3 season in 2024 and the two-way player says he’s gotten even better over the summer.
Jerman looking to show improvements this fall
“I'm looking to dominate every snap on the field and just be unstoppable,” Jerman said.
But he knows it’s not just about what takes place on the field.
“I’m going to show leadership,” Jerman said. “Just being a good example for the underclassmen.”
Jerman reacts to Syracuse offer
When he received his offer from the Orange in 2024, Jerman said he was looking forward to getting to know Syracuse more.
"I was very excited and honored to receive a Syracuse offer as a freshman," Jerman said previously. "I think that recruiting the Jersey is a big steal because Jersey has some real ball players with a lot of talent.”
He has come to appreciate Brown and the rest of his staff, who have continued to recruit the northeast, and have put effort into keeping the best players near home.
"I really like the coaching staff," Jerman said. "I love how the Cuse are recruiting these great high school kids and taking the program to the next level.”
