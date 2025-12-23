2028 Canadian defensive lineman says Syracuse visit went ‘really well'

After receiving his first offer from Syracuse in October, 2028 defensive lineman Peterson Claude got his first look at Central New York in November when he visited for the Orange’s matchup against Boston College.

Though SU ultimately lost the game, Claude enjoyed his visit, saying that his top highlights were being able to visit a Power 4 conference game with his teammates, and getting to know the coaching staff and players better.

“The trip went really well,” Claude said to The Juice Online. "We had lots of fun. Even though they lost Boston College, it was still a really good game.”

Claude gets to meet the coaches and players

Among the coaches he met with included Elijah Robinson, and Claude also got to speak with offensive lineman Byron Washington and linebacker Antoine Deslauriers.

"We had a good chat just talking about the school,” Claude said. “It was really nice to talk to them.

The hospitality and game day atmosphere in the JMA Wireless all led Claude wanting to come back to visit SU again soon.

“I like the community in Syracuse,” Claude said. “They’re like family and they’re really close to each other."

Claude discusses his SU offer

Syracuse was the first school to offer Claude back in October, and he said the contact has been consistent since then.

"I’m really grateful for the offer,” Claude said. "Syracuse has a great football tradition and being recognized by a program like that means a lot. It shows they believe in my potential, and that motivates me even more.”

Being Canadian and playing in Syracuse, Claude already knew about the Orange before the offer was extended and knew about the coaching staff led by Fran Brown.

"I’ve been really impressed with the coaching staff,” Claude said. "They’ve been genuine and straightforward with me, and I like the energy they bring. It feels like they really care about developing players on and off the field.”

Claude appreciates the Canadian pipeline

One of the players they developed was Canadian offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, who was a 2023 NFL Draft selection and plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

"It’s definitely inspiring to see Canadians succeed at Syracuse, especially someone like Matt Bergeron who made it to the NFL,” Claude said. "It shows that players from Canada can go down there and compete at a high level. Knowing they’ve had success with Canadian players makes Syracuse feel like a place where I could fit in and grow.”

Claude has been a big part of Pennington’s 7-2 season. He finished with seven sacks and 50 tackles.

"I’m the guy that’s willing to do the dirty work and take anyone on with a winning mindset and if I fail I know I can always count on my brothers to help me include the coaching staff,” Claude said. "I’m a physical, high-motor defensive lineman who plays with intensity.

"I use my strength and quickness to win at the point of attack, and I take pride in stopping the run and getting after the quarterback. I’m coachable, I study the game, and I’m always working to improve my technique and football IQ."

