2027 guard DJ Hawkins reacts to ‘dream’ Syracuse offer
Combo guard DJ Hawkins is an emerging prospect from Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More School.
His first offer came from Bryant in 2023 and Hawkins then piled on offers from Youngstown State and Sacred Heart. He hit a major milestone in his collegiate recruitment in August when he landed his first high-major offer from Syracuse.
“I think that’s it's a dream come true to have a school of this caliber offer me and believe in my abilities,” Hawkins said to The Juice Online.
Hawkins is building a strong relationship with the Syracuse staff
Hawkins has consistently heard from assistant coaches Daniel Engelstad and Brenden Straughn.
The discussions have ranged from how Hawkins fits into the system that head coach Adrian Autry is trying to build, to how the Orange can develop Hawkins into a top player in the ACC.
“I think really highly of the coach staff at Syracuse,” Hawkins said. “Since the contact period started, we’ve built a pretty good relationship.”
Syracuse has continued to recruit well under Autry. In the 2025 class, SU has brought in five players, including composite four-star players Sadiq White Jr. and Kiyan Anthony. Both are top 40 players in their class. Other members of the class include Luke Fennell, Aaron Womack and Tiefing Diawara.
Hawkins' skillset will be on display this fall at his new school
Hawkins previously played at Farmington (CT) High, but this offseason, he transferred to St. Thomas More School. He’s also reclassified to the class of 2027.
The change in schools will allow him an opportunity to showcase his elite athleticism and defensive abilities. At 6’8”, Hawkins has also shown the ability to be a dogged rebounder while being able to play multiple positions.
Hawkins says that his game resembles Toronto Raptors wing Brandon Ingram. Like Hawkins, he stands at 6’8” and has established himself as a versatile three-level scorer who is also known as a top perimeter defender.
Hawkins discusses his overall recruitment
Aside from Syracuse, other schools that are currently in touch with Hawkins include Michigan, Florida state, Virginia and Louisville.
“Right now, I don’t have a timeline for when I will be ready to make that decision,” Hawkins said. “I feel it’s still early.”
