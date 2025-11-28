2026 three-star prospect shuts down recruitment and will sign with Syracuse
2026 Syracuse commit Kamron Wilson will shut down his recruitment and sign with the Orange, he announced on social media via Rivals.
Wilson has been committed to Syracuse since March, but the Miami (FL) Southridge three-star prospect also took official visits to Mississippi State, Nebraska, UCF and USF.
"Let's do it," Wilson posted on X with an orange emoji.
Syracuse held off a push from Nebraska and Florida State
He officially visited Nebraska on June 6, and there was some buzz around the Cornhuskers potentially flipping him.
But the Orange got him back on campus in June for his OV, and it stabalized his recruitment.
"Best part was hanging out with Byron," Wilson said to me. "Really great person. Had a great time bonding with the recruits him so it was great. (The coaches spoke) about the future how coming there will be a great fit for me and an opportunity to play as a true freshman."
Wilson had the following message to deliver to Syracuse after his OV.
"Nothing changed," Wilson said. "Still 100% committed to Syracuse."
He was also strongly linked with Florida State, but ultimately, SU was able to keep his commitment despite struggles in the 2025 season.
Wilson took in a game day atmosphere in September
Wilson got his first look at what a game day experience would be like when he visited Central New York in September for SU's matchup against Connecticut.
Syracuse fell behind early and trailed the Huskies, 17-6, with under six minutes in the fourth quarter.
But the Orange then outscored the Huskies 21-3 in the waning minutes of regulation and overtime for their first win of the 2025 season.
"That was the definition of D.A.R.T.," Wilson said, repeating the 'Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, and Tough' mantra that head coach Fran Brown has emphasized since arriving at Syracuse. "They came together and played hard for the win."
He also had a chance to catch up with Brown and EDGE coach Nick Williams.
"They're just letting me know that I’m next up," Wilson said. "I’m a great pass rusher coming from Miami I got to be ready to come in and play."
Wilson committed back in March
Wilson announced his commitment to Syracuse in March, picking the Orange over offers from California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and NC State, among many others.
Wilson said in the end, his commitment came down to 'the trust and relationship with the coaching staff.'
"All love there," Wilson said. "I wasted no time. It was only right."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.